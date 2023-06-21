Doomsday? June 21, 2023 was Greta Thunberg’s cutoff date for ending fossil fuels to save the Earth

by WorldTribune Staff, June 21, 2023

On June 21, 2018, 15-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg presented (in a now-deleted tweet) a deadline for humans to stop using fossil fuels or face the end of “all humanity.”

Thunberg wrote at 11:18 a.m.: “A top climate scientist is warning that climate change will wipe out all of humanity unless we stop using fossil fuels over the next five years.”

So, did the doomsday clock start counting down today at 11:18 a.m.?

“While these alarming, but later forgotten warnings with very definite and certain sounding timescales are a major part of green propaganda, this particular instance has taken on a life of its own due to the Streisand Effect, given as the deadline date approached Thunberg was caught having deleted the claim,” Bretibart’s Oliver JJ Lane noted.

Per Wikipedia: “The Streisand effect is an unintended consequence of attempts to hide, remove, or censor information, where the effort instead leads to increased awareness of that information. … The Streisand effect is an example of psychological reactance, wherein once people are aware that some information is being kept from them, they are significantly more motivated to get and spread it.”

Deadline predictions have become a dangerous game for the Left, Lane wrote, “because if civilization really is beyond the point of no return, they lose all their political power.”

Fact-checkers have tried to put out the tweet-delete fire by harping on the obvious, that Grunberg said humanity would run out of time to save itself this year, not that humanity would actually end in 2023.

So where was Greta when the doomsday clock started?

“As for Thunberg, she certainly isn’t acting like anything changes today,” Lane noted. “Indeed, as reported she was spending this week getting picked up by police for sitting in front of oil tankers, hardly the act of a woman who believes all hope is now lost.”

#GALLERY: Greta Thunberg has been arrested following a climate demonstration in Malmo, Sweden. The 20-year-old took to Twitter a day before being detained stating, “the climate crisis is a matter of life and death for countless people.” #9News pic.twitter.com/bBdsMIp9RQ — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) June 20, 2023

Enjoy your final minutes, because, according to Greta Thunberg & her “top climate scientist” humanity will be “wiped out” at 11.18am today, because we didn’t stop using fossil fuels five years ago… 🤡🌎 pic.twitter.com/myVCLspQnr — Martin Daubney 🇬🇧 (@MartinDaubney) June 21, 2023

Membership . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish