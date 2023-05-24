Don’t overlook what the Durham report revealed: The buck stopped with Barack

Special to WorldTribune.com

Commentary by Wayne Allyn Root, May 24, 2023

We are living in an age of mass deception, distraction and denial, of mass brainwashing. We might as well all be living in Jonestown, Guyana, and following the orders of Jim Jones.

That’s how bad it is. It’s all laid out right in front of us. But no one can see it. Or maybe no one wants to see it. The Durham Report is “the canary in the coal mine.”

I believe it’s all former President Barack Obama. It’s always been Obama. Obama is the REAL “big guy.” Obama is the REAL criminal mastermind. Obama was the head of the snake. Obama was the John Gotti of the U.S. government, overseeing a massive criminal conspiracy. Obama was the head of the “Obama Crime Family.”

Obama committed TREASON.

And the worst part of all: Obama’s still in charge. Obama is pulling all the strings. He’s the one calling the shots. He’s the ventriloquist, speaking for the wooden dummy puppet President Joe Biden. Obama is the real president of the United States, back for his third term.

I warned about and predicted from the first day Obama appeared on the scene that my old Columbia University classmate was a Manchurian candidate, a radical Marxist put in place by the deep state and globalist billionaires to destroy America.

In my No. 1 bestselling book back in 2013, “The Ultimate Obama Survival Guide” I reported Obama’s plan was to “boil the frog slowly.” To destroy America in small steps, to move so slowly that we wouldn’t notice we were being destroyed, until it was too late. Hillary Clinton was supposed to finish the job. Hillary’s election was supposed to be Obama’s third term.

But Donald J. Trump came along and ruined the plan. Trump became the first politician in history to beat a rigged election. That’s why Hillary and Democrats were so shocked. I think it’s obvious Obama rigged it so Hillary could not lose.

How did Obama do that? In addition to the usual Democrat tricks of stuffing the ballot box in Democrat-run inner cities, with no voter ID and no signature match, Obama spied on the Trump campaign.

But Trump brought out more working and middle-class voters than any candidate in history. He beat the rig. He won even though Obama spied on him. Even though Obama knew everything Trump was doing and planning — and gave it all to Hillary.

Enter Russia collusion.

See the Durham Report. We now know for a fact this was a fraud made up by Hillary. We also know that Hillary laid out this scam to Obama and Biden in the Oval Office. Obama gave his approval. Then Obama rigged the game even further, making sure his hand-picked DOJ and FBI would never prosecute these high crimes.

Obama also made sure they’d continue spying on the now-president Trump. And use the weaponized federal government filled with Obama hacks to target, frame, demonize and destroy Trump the president.

But wait, there’s more. I may despise Obama, but I also respect him. Because he’s brilliant. He ran the country like John Gotti ran his crime family. Nothing happened under Obama without him knowing.

So, when Durham reports Obama’s FBI was not allowed to prosecute Hillary for her Clinton Foundation crimes (extorting world leaders), obviously Obama gave that order too. Obama knew everything Hillary was doing; she was his secretary of state. And you can bet Obama got a piece of her corrupt loot in return for allowing her to do it, and for killing any DOJ/FBI investigations.

And if Obama knew about Hillary’s crimes extorting world leaders, you can also bet he knew about the Joe Biden “big guy” scam. Joe was his vice president. You think Joe and his slimy son Hunter ran around the world extorting money from world leaders and Obama didn’t know about it? You can bet Obama got a piece of Biden’s corruption too.

Obama, Hillary and Joe Biden used the power of the federal government as their own mafia extortion operation. Hillary and Biden were the capos who carried out the crimes, thereby keeping Obama’s hands clean. Obama gave them full license to steal, and freedom from prosecution.

Just like John Gotti. The mafia Don always gets a piece of every scam run by the capos under him. Or they get whacked.

And where was all the corrupt loot run out of? The Clinton Foundation. That’s why it was based offshore — far away from prying eyes. As one more layer of protection, Obama ordered the DOJ and FBI to look the other way.

This is all called TREASON.

Obama, Hillary and Joe Biden used the power of the federal government as their own mafia extortion operation. Hillary and Biden were the capos who carried out the crimes, thereby keeping Obama’s hands clean. Obama gave them full license to steal, and freedom from prosecution. In poker it’s called a “free roll.”

That was the point of the made-up “Russian collusion” story: to frame the new president Trump, and keep him too distracted defending himself, to prosecute Obama, Biden and Hillary.

That was also the point of the FBI declining to prosecute Hillary for her deleted emails. Those emails between her and Obama were enough to get them all convicted for treason. Remember Hillary’s words from 2016: “If that bastard (Trump) wins, we all hang from nooses.”

It’s even truer today than in 2016. That is why Democrats are so desperate to stop Trump from winning in 2024. Because there is no statute of limitations for treason. Durham has opened the door. And I’m betting if Trump wins again, this time he’s going after all of them with a vengeance.