Don’t doubt the vaccine: How Facebook punishes ‘hesitancy’ about Covid narrative

by WorldTribune Staff, May 25, 2021

Did average Americans have access to the following news?

The Epoch Times reported on Tuesday that Connecticut recorded 18 cases of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle that decreases the ability of the heart to pump blood normally) in people who received a Covid-19 vaccine. All of the cases required hospitalization.

The Scottish Sun, also on Tuesday, reported on the death of 39-year-old Stephanie Dubois. The British model, who was the picture of health and had no known underlying conditions, died on May 22, days after being given the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab in Cyprus, a health official said, adding that she suffered a serious thrombotic episode after being given the jab.

In April, WorldTribune .com reported on the death of Midwin Charles, a 47-year-old legal analyst for MSNBC, who passed away one month after receiving at least one experimental coronavirus shot.

These are just three reports of people who had adverse reactions or died after receiving the jab.

They are also representative of reports that Facebook routinely suppresses as the social media giant cracks down on so-called vaccine “hesitancy.”

Project Veritas on Monday posted a video featuring interviews with two anonymous “insiders” identified as Facebook employees and produced alleged internal documents detailing the tech platform’s effort to “[d]rastically reduce user exposure to vaccine hesitancy.”

“It doesn’t match the narrative,” one insider says in the video. “The narrative being, get the vaccine, the vaccine is good for you. Everyone should get it. And if you don’t, you will be singled out as an enemy of society.”

The leaked documents indicate a “Vaccine Hesitancy Comment Demotion” tier system was set up to run on Facebook and Instagram accounts, which number nearly 3.8 billion worldwide.

“Facebook uses classifiers in their algorithms to determine certain content to be what they call ‘vaccine hesitant,’ what they call ‘vaccine hesitancy,’ and without the user’s knowledge, they assign a score to these comments,” an “insider” identified as a Data Center Technician told Project Veritas. “It’s called a VH score, a vaccine hesitancy score, and based on that score, will demote or leave the comment alone.”

The Facebook insider says in the video that comments on the platforms may be suppressed if they go against the established “narrative” by opposing or questioning the vaccines.

Tier 2, described as “Indirect Discouragement,” includes those who promote vaccine alternatives such as herd immunity or share “[p]otentially or actually true events or facts,” such as critical studies or descriptions of their own painful side effects.

“Basically, your comment is going to be suppressed,” said the insider. “As to the scale of that suppression, it’s hard to say. We’ll have to look at it like a case-by-case basis. They call it a ‘position change.’ ”

Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe noted that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had in a July livestream obtained by Veritas expressed concerns about the “long-term side effects” of vaccines.

“Zuckerberg seemed to change his mind, evolve on the issue of vaccines,” O’Keefe said. “The Facebook policy itself would have prevented Zuckerberg from saying what it is that he had said, just a few months ago. Pretty crazy.”

The second Facebook “insider,” identified as a Data Center Engineer, compared the company’s suppression of vaccine commentary as “having a relationship with somebody that’s controlling and abusive.”

“It’s the platform that they want to build. It’s the community that they want to build,” the insider said. “They want to build a community where everybody complies, not where people can have open discourse and dialogue about the most personal and private and intimate decisions that anybody could ever face in their life, which is regarding their own body, their own health.”

