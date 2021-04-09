MSNBC legal analyst dies one month after receiving experimental Covid vaccine

by WorldTribune Staff, April 9, 2021

Midwin Charles, a 47-year-old legal analyst for MSNBC, passed away one month after receiving at least one experimental coronavirus shot, reports say.

Charles, a Brooklyn-based defense attorney, had posted the trendy “I’m vaccinated” announcement on Twitter on March 1.

“Just got vaccinated (qualified because of my asthma) at a FEMA center. Everyone at the site is in uniform. It’s good to see our service men and women! Process was organized, efficient, and everyone is kind and in a good mood. Let’s do this!”

Charles later said she had experienced “fatigue after the shot.”

The Covid Blog noted that Charles had “retweeted a North Carolina professor talking about ‘black vax hesitancy.’ An analysis of her tweet activity thereafter indicates that her health started deteriorating three weeks later.”

Charles, “was always very active on Twitter. She averaged about 25 tweets per day since May 2009,” the blog report noted. “Charles was even more active last month. She averaged 39 tweets/retweets per day from March 10 to March 20, according to Social Blade. Those were her last days of good health.”

Charles’ family announced on April 6 that she had passed away. It was 37 days after the first announced experimental shot.

The Covid Blog noted: “As we’ve learned in 2021, vaccines are the leading cause of coincidences. A Google search for Midwin Charles right now brings up stories from the New York Post, New York Daily News, Newsweek, The Hill and a few others as the top results. None of said stories mention the experimental mRNA shot she received on March 1. The experimental Johnson & Johnson viral vector shot had just been authorized for emergency use two days earlier. Thus she received the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA shot.”

Meanwhile, two vaccination sites in the U.S. have shut down after people experienced side affects after being vaccinated, reports say.

In Colorado, 11 people suffered adverse reactions to the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine — prompting the closure of a vaccination site at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City. The people experienced symptoms including nausea and dizziness, according to health officials.

Two people within that group were also taken to the hospital for further observation, the Denver Post reported, citing a statement from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

In North Carolina, a vaccine lot at the PNC Arena clinic in Wake County was temporarily shut down after 18 people had reactions to the J&J shot.

County officials said 14 patients suffered “minor reactions” and were “treated on site,” while four others were transported to area hospitals for observation.

An April 8 article in The Defender notes that recent science suggests that mRNA vaccines could permanently alter DNA.

Research on SARS-CoV-2 RNA by scientists at Harvard and MIT has implications for how mRNA vaccines could permanently alter genomic DNA, according to Doug Corrigan, Ph.D., a biochemist-molecular biologist who says more research is needed.

The full report can be viewed here

