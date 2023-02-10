Donors, conservatives rally in defense of James O’Keefe following Pfizer expose

by WorldTribune Staff, February 10, 2023

A number of prominent conservatives and a law firm representing “significant donors” have come to the defense of Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe amid what reportedly is an internal effort to oust him in the immediate aftermath of a series of bombshell reports featuring a Pfizer official.

O’Keefe is currently on paid leave. The media firm’s board of directors was set to meet Friday to discuss O’Keefe’s future with the organization he founded.

On Feb. 9, the law firm Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders representing a group of major donors to Project Veritas sent a cease and desist letter to the board of directors of Project Veritas warning that:

“The Board is straying from its roots and the express purpose for which it raised considerable funds from the public, including our clients.” …. “We are concerned that the Board may already be acting in violation of Virginia charitable solicitation and trust law and ask that the Board refrain from taking further actions to fundamentally undermine the purposes for which Project Veritas be established.”

Related: ‘Don’t tell anyone’: Pfizer exec sees big bucks ahead through ‘directed evolution’ of Covid, January 26, 2023

The charges being leveled against O’Keefe range from his being a brutal task-master who demanded perfection, to his calling a co-worker a “pussy,” and once stealing a staffer’s sandwich.

But others are saying that O’Keefe was put on the chopping block only days after he went directly after Big Pharma behemoth Pfizer with undercover videos.

The Daily Wire’s Candace Owens said: “There is no Project Veritas without James O’Keefe.”

TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk stated: “I stand with James O’Keefe!”

Revolver News’s Darren Beattie blasted Veritas for thinking they could move forward without O’Keefe, likening it to “Trumpism without Trump.”

Human Events Daily’s Jack Posobiec said: “They are not taking [James O’Keefe] from us.”

🚨🚨🚨EXCLUSIVE🚨🚨🚨: I have obtained a Cease and Desist Demand Letter sent to the @Project_Veritas Board of Directors by a law firm representing a large group of significant PV donors. RT!!! pic.twitter.com/PHo9vGvYt7 — Swig 🇺🇸 (@OldRowSwig) February 10, 2023

Project Veritas released a statement, saying “Despite what the Corporate Media tries to portray about our organization, know this: We have never been more motivated and dedicated to our mission than now.”

Sixteen staffers signed on to a memo saying that O’Keefe was “abusive” to staff, alleging everything from O’Keefe yelling at staff in public, taking a sandwich from a pregnant staffer when he was hungry, “berating” staff with at least one incident of him calling a staffer a “pussy,” and being “so fearful of leakers within his organization that he set up at least one ‘mole hunt’ complete with private investigators and a lie detector test.”

The Post Millennial’s Libby Emmonds noted: “Removing the man who founded the Project Veritas project, who made it what it is today, who has taken slings and arrows from colleagues in media, who has been literally raided by the FBI, whose motives have been disparaged and questioned, and whose life has been turned upside down due to his diligent work exposing finks, phonies and frauds, will not sit well with Veritas’ supporters.”

WITHOUT James O’Keefe, we wouldn’t know more about the following: – ACORN

– Ashley Biden’s Diary

– COVID mutations for new vaccines

– Woke Indoctrination in schools

– Corruption in the FBI/DOJ And MUCH MORE. James is a fighter, and a hero for what he and his team have done. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) February 9, 2023

1/PROJECT VERITAS MUTINY🧵 Four months ago Project Veritas hired 56-year-old Barry Hinckley to serve as Chief Strategy Officer. Hinckley wrote an email to PV staff claiming he had “stood up to a bully” and had lost his job as a result. pic.twitter.com/ZVtMaz8ZMM — @amuse (@amuse) February 9, 2023

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish