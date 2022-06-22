DOJ won’t prosecute Democrat staffer who defaced MTG posters

by WorldTribune Staff, June 22, 2022

Team Biden’s Department of Justice has declined to prosecute a Democrat congressional staffer who was caught on security camera defacing posters of Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene inside the Longworth House Office Building.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said it would not prosecute Timothy Hysom, the chief of staff for Massachusetts Democrat Rep. Jake Auchincloss, even though Capitol Police referred Hysom for criminal charges.

Police said they believed Hysom may have been involved in defacing seven posters outside Greene’s office in the Longworth building between January and March. The posters stated that there are only two genders.

The same U.S. Attorney’s office that relentlessly pursued Jan. 6 defendants declined to approve the arrest warrant for Hysom, according to police documents and interviews.

“Based on the aforementioned, it is your affiant’s belief that the defendant, Timothy Duane Hysom … did violate DC Code § 22–3312.01 Defacing Public or Private Property,” the criminal referral stated.

Police and Auchincloss’s office also confirmed that the Massachusetts congressman’s office was involved in checking late night personality Stephen Colbert’s team into the Longworth building. The crew, which had been jettisoned earlier in the day from another congressional building, was arrested for unlawful entry when found wandering the building late at night.

Auchincloss’s office said it checked in the crew for an interview with the congressman but did not condone its decision to stick around and keep filming other things afterwards.

Police said the matter remains under criminal investigation.

Greene said on Tuesday night that she has decided to seek a restraining order against Hysom.

“Nancy Pelosi and Democrat leadership don’t believe in protecting me. So I have no other choice but to do whatever I can do to protect myself and protect my staff,” Greene said during an interview on the Just the News Not Noise television show.

Greene said her concerns have been exacerbated by the fact that she has received a total of 60 death threats in 2022 but has been turned down by House leadership for a security detail.

