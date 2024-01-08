DOJ targets Americans not inside Capitol on J6

by WorldTribune Staff, January 8, 2024

After three years, millions in taxpayer money spent, and more than 1,200 people charged, is the Department of Justice’s Jan. 6 investigation winding down?

Not even close.

Anyone who was in the”restricted” areas around the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 will be targeted for arrest, the DOJ’s top prosecutor of J6 defendants said last week.

“An important note about those who remained outside the [Capitol] building,” U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Matthew Graves said. “We have used our prosecutorial discretion and to primarily focus on those who entered the building, on those who engaged in violent or rough conduct on Capitol grounds.”

The DOJ has largely focused its criminal prosecutions on individuals who entered the Capitol during the J6 protest.

Graves, however, said the DOJ will put more effort into prosecuting the thousands of protesters who were outside around the Capitol but did not enter the building or commit “violent or rough acts.”

He continued: “If a person knowingly entered a restricted area without authorization, they had already committed a federal crime. Make no mistake, thousands of people [were] occupying the area that they were not authorized to be present in in the first place.”

Joe Biden, during remarks at Valley Forge, Pennsylvania on Saturday, boasted how J6 defendants have “been sentenced to more than 840 years in prison.”

Biden added, “And what has Trump done? Instead of calling them ‘criminals,’ he’s called these insurrectionists ‘patriots.’ … And he promised to pardon them if he returns to office.”

Former President Donald Trump said during a campaign stop in Iowa: “The J6 hostages, I call them. Nobody has been treated ever in history so badly as those people, nobody’s ever been treated in our country.”

Trump said he would grant clemency to a “large portion” of the J6 defendants who served time.

Your Choice

Publishers and Citizen Journalists: Start your Engines