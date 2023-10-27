DOJ signals plan to appeal Jan. 6 sentences of Proud Boys members

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 27, 2023

The Department of Justice indicated it plans to appeal the sentences of several members of the Proud Boys who received between 15 and 22 years in prison for their roles in the Jan. 6 protest at the U.S. Capitol.

Why?

Apparently, the weaponized Biden DOJ believes the sentences aren’t stiff enough.

The DOJ said it is “preserving our right to appeal” the sentences with the procedural filings in the cases of Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl and Ethan Nordean.

Tarrio was sentenced to 22 years in prison despite the fact that he was not at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Prosecutors had sought 33 years in prison for Tarrio.

Nayib Hassan, an attorney for Tarrio, called the government’s appeal “ludicrous” in a statement to Axios, adding that the defense team looks forward to reviewing “whatever the government intends to file as a basis for their appeal.”

“We are tediously working on the grounds for Tarrio’s appeal and believe we will prevail on multiple grounds,” Hassan added.

Attorney Norm Pattis, who represents Biggs and Rehl, told The Associated Press that the government’s appeals were “ridiculous.”

Nordean’s attorney, Nicholas Smith, told AP that Nordean was “encouraged by the government’s agreement that errors led to the judgment and sentence in his case.”

