DOJ rampage: FBI serves search warrant on Nevada GOP chair over electors strategy

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, June 23, 2022

“Insurrection Left” appears to be the only play remaining in the playbook of Democrats and their establishment media allies.

Best ignored are crushing policy failures including inflation, likely recession, shocking foreign policy failures and disaster at the open border. Solutions to the ills plaguing America’s non-elites have been relegated to the bench as the offense relentlessly pursues anyone deemed as part of the Jan. 6 “insurrection.”

FBI agents reportedly served a search warrant on Nevada’s top GOP official, who was among those subpoenaed by the House Select Committee in its ongoing, one-sided Jan. 6 show trial.

Nevada Republican Party Chair Michael McDonald was subpoenaed by the committee earlier this year in connection with a 2020 ceremony in which McDonald and others had pledged the state’s six electors to President Donald Trump. Joe Biden reportedly won Nevada by about 33,000 votes.

“Our brave electors standing up for what is right and casting their electoral votes for @realDonaldTrump,” the Nevada GOP tweeted alongside a picture of the group in Carson City on Dec. 14, 2020.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, the Select Committee chair, said in a letter seeking McDonald’s testimony and documents: “We are seeking information about your role and participation in the purported slate of electors casting votes for Donald Trump and, to the extent relevant, your role in the events of January 6, 2021,”

FBI agents served a search warrant on McDonald on Wednesday. Agents reportedly seized his cellphone as part of an investigation into the “fake electors” scheme, 8 News Now I-Team reported, citing unnamed sources.

A search warrant was also issued for state party secretary James DeGraffenreid, according to the 8 News Now report. DeGraffenreid was also subpoenaed by the January 6 committee earlier this year.

Meanwhile, feds searched the home of Jeffrey Clark, a former DOJ official during the Trump administration, federal sources told Fox News.

An official with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in D.C. confirmed to Fox News that there was law enforcement activity in the vicinity of Clark’s Lorton, Virginia, residence on Wednesday, but would not say more. Clark’s name is expected to come up in hearings with the Select Committee.

Clark served as acting assistant attorney general for the Civil Division during Trump’s final months in office, and some Swamp denizens have testified that he was a “true believer” that the 2020 election had been stolen, according to NBC News.

The Select Committee subpoenaed Clark in October, but he refused to answer questions during testimony.

