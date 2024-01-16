Does Putin have the 2020 receipts? ‘In the United States, previous elections were falsified’

by WorldTribune Staff, January 16, 2024

What does Valdimir Putin know about the 2020 U.S. election?

“In the United States, previous elections were falsified through postal voting … they bought ballots for $10, filled them out, and threw them into mailboxes without any supervision from observers, and that’s it,” Reuters cited Putin as saying on Tuesday.

That’s pretty specific.

But, when it comes to such things, the Russian leader may have more credibility than, say, California Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff, but does he have the receipts to back those comments up?

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec noted: “2024 just got *very* interesting. He knows something. Sounds like Putin is hinting that Russian services have the goods on the 2020 steal. This would implicate a number of Biden’s inner circle.”

Putin is himself running for a new six-year term that is seen as no real contest as the his main rival, Alexei Navalny, is serving more than 30 years in jail on charges that Navalny says were trumped up.

Putin, 71, has held continuous positions as president or prime minister since 1999: as prime minister from 1999 to 2000 and from 2008 to 2012, and as president from 2000 to 2008 and since 2012. He is the longest-serving Russian or Soviet leader since Joseph Stalin.

