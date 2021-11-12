Doctor who said he ‘won’t cry’ at funerals of unvaxxed dies soon after receiving third shot

by WorldTribune Staff, November 12, 2021

A Canadian doctor, who said in a social media post that he wouldn’t “cry” at the funerals of “selfish” unvaccinated people, has died two weeks after receiving his third Covid jab.

Dr. Sohrab Lutchmedial, a prominent New Brunswick cardiologist, died unexpectedly in his sleep on Nov. 8. He was 52.

The doctor had received his third Covid vaccine injection on Oct. 24, according to a Facebook post.

In a July 10 tweet, Lutchmedial made it clear how he felt about those who chose not to get the shot: “The collective argument to protect those who CANNOT get the vaccine who WANT protection – immune compromised, the very young – the homeless and disenfranchised. For those who won’t get the shot for selfish reasons — whatever — I won’t cry at their funeral!”

According to a CBC News report, Jean-François Légaré, the head of cardiac surgery at the New Brunswick Heart Centre where Lutchmedial worked, said that the doctor’s death “was sudden, unexpected for all of us. He was actually on call yesterday morning.”

Meanwhile, a 28-year-old FedEx worker and bodybuilder died four days after receiving the second dose of the Moderna vaccine, reports say.

Jake Kazmarek, a FedEx driver in Rochester, New York, got his first dose on Aug. 31 and his second on Sept. 28. He experienced multiple symptoms shortly after the second shot. He unexpectedly died on Oct. 2, The Covid World reported.

Kazmarek posted his COVID-19 vaccination card the day he got his second dose. The next day, he made a post on Facebook about vaccine side effects. He died on Oct. 2.

The Covid World also recently reported on the deaths within days of receiving the Moderna vaccine of Mosheur Rahman, Lee Yu-Bin, and Valentina Benini.

Rahman was a healthy 16-year-old boy living in Venice, Italy. Rahman got his shot at the beginning of August and immediately suffered multiple symptoms such as a high fever and a severe headache, the report said. “He went to the emergency room three times but was sent home each time. His last visit was to Angelo Hospital where he was quickly transferred to the intensive care unit. He died just a few days later.”

Lee Yu-Bin was a 20-year-old student in South Korea. She died shortly after receiving the Moderna vaccine.

“Authorities claimed until now that her death had nothing to do with the vaccine, but a new investigation has determined that the vaccine was the main cause of her sudden death,” The Covid World reported. She died just 12 days after getting the shot.

Lee Yu-bin, who was normally healthy, collapsed four days after her first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. She was rushed to the emergency room and underwent brain surgery. She died a week later, her father, Lee Nam-Hoon, said.

Benini, a 49-year-old Italian woman, died 12 hours after receiving the Moderna jab, The Covid World noted.

Benini got her shot on July 15. She was found lifeless in her home just 12 hours later. Family lawyer Fabio Cappelletti confirmed on Sept. 18 that the investigation into her sudden death is still ongoing. A preliminary investigation concluded that Benini appeared to be in good health and nothing suspicious was found in her home to suggest otherwise.

