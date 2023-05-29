Disney’s remake of The Little Mermaid is a hit … with Disney

S A T I R E

The live-action remake of the beloved Disney film The Little Mermaid …. abandons the escapism and animation of yesteryear for gritty reality in its fairy tale story by including themes of modern race dynamics and sexual consent.

According to movie experts, this kind of thing is exactly what modern audiences crave.

“It is impossible to enjoy this film …” Disney CEO Robert Iger said proudly. ….

Many younger children reportedly left screenings in tears …. 9-year-old Shannon LaSavignon said, “Wow, that was bad. I used to want to be a spunky mermaid, but now I have clinical depression.”

