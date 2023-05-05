Discredited WHO declares Covid crisis over; Even Wall Street Journal covered statement as news

by WorldTribune Staff, May 5, 2023

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday met with virtually no major media skepticism when it declared that Covid-19 is no longer a global health emergency.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he made the decision following a recommendation from the organization’s emergency committee, which met on Thursday. “I have accepted that advice,” Tedros said. “It is therefore with great hope that I declare Covid-19 over as a global health emergency.”

While corporate and social media have accepted WHO pronouncements on the Chinese coronavirus as authoritative, independent media have since 2020 been critical of the organization’s close relationships with communist China and the pharmaceutical industry’s lobbying efforts.

The Trump Administration cut U.S. funding to WHO in April 2020, charging that the U.S. contributed up to $400 million while superpowers like China, where the outbreak began, contributed closer to $40 million.

“The United States has a duty to insist on full accountability,” Mr. Trump said at the time.

Even the Wall Street Journal covered the WHO announcement as a legitimate news story and made no reference to the agency’s checkered record in its handling of the Covid crisis.

“The World Health Organization declared an end to the Covid-19 emergency, signaling that one of the most deadly and economically devastating pandemics in modern history is receding as the disease that caused it becomes a routine illness,” the Journal reported on Friday, adding “Covid-19 is here to stay, but the pandemic has been in a downward trend for more than a year because people around the world have built up immunity to the virus, the WHO said on Friday. Mortality has decreased, and there is less pressure on health systems. The trends have enabled most countries to return to prepandemic life, even as Covid-19 continues to spread.”

In a statement on March 4, Trump said: “When I take the oath of office as the 47th president of the United States, I will once again withdraw the United States from the WHO, to protect our health, and to defend our freedom and independence.”

Team Biden is set to end the U.S. Covid public health emergency on May 11.

A 2022 study from Johns Hopkins University stated that lockdowns “imposed enormous economic and social costs where they have been adopted” before concluding, “Lockdown policies are ill-founded and should be rejected as a pandemic policy instrument.”

In February 2021, a WHO team sent to the Wuhan Institute of Virology concluded that the virus is more likely to have leaped from an animal to a human than to have originated in the lab.

In February of this year, the U.S. Department of Energy concluded what WorldTribune.com and other independent news organizations of reported for three years, that the Covid-19 pandemic likely arose from a laboratory leak.

Former President Donald Trump noted in a March 4 op-ed: “When I first suggested in early 2020 that the virus may have come from a lab, it was called ‘racist,’ a ‘conspiracy theory,’ and a claim for which ‘there is no evidence’. The entire globalist establishment — from the World Health Organization, to the media, to Anthony Fauci and the public health authorities, to the corrupt Silicon Valley tech giants, to Joe Biden — worked relentlessly to silence, censor, and shut down any suggestion that the so-called ‘lab leak theory’ could be true.”

In January of this year, Kevin Bass an MD/PhD student at a medical school in Texas, wrote for Newsweek: “The scientific community from the CDC to the WHO to the FDA and their representatives, repeatedly overstated the evidence and misled the public about its own views and policies, including on natural vs. artificial immunity, school closures and disease transmission, aerosol spread, mask mandates, and vaccine effectiveness and safety, especially among the young. All of these were scientific mistakes at the time, not in hindsight.”

