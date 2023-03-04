Trump: Now that we know the truth about the Wuhan virus, there must ‘be a reckoning’

Special to WorldTribune, March 4, 2023

By Donald J Trump, Daily Mail.com

Three years ago, I declared that COVID-19 almost certainly came from the Chinese Wuhan lab. Now, the world is finally admitting the truth.

The cover-up of COVID-19’s origins is one of the greatest scandals in the history of the world. Millions of people all over the planet have died from the China Virus.

The cost of the outbreak and the lying about its origins is incalculable, some say in excess of $50 trillion.

Now it’s time to hold China — and the corrupt forces who have facilitated this colossal suppression of facts — accountable for the damage they have inflicted upon all of humanity.

According to recent reports, the U.S. Department of Energy has concluded a Wuhan lab leak is the likely cause of the pandemic. The FBI reached the same conclusion. The facts are now plain for all to see.

When I first suggested in early 2020 that the virus may have come from a lab, it was called ‘racist,’ a ‘conspiracy theory,’ and a claim for which ‘there is no evidence’.

The entire globalist establishment — from the World Health Organization, to the media, to Anthony Fauci and the public health authorities, to the corrupt Silicon Valley tech giants, to Joe Biden — worked relentlessly to silence, censor, and shut down any suggestion that the so-called ‘lab leak theory’ could be true.

Scientists who called for transparency and investigation were attacked.

Facebook and Twitter labeled posts related to the theory as ‘disinformation.’

The media mercilessly ridiculed the idea.

This scandal is the best possible reminder of why we must have free speech.

When Joe Biden came into office, he shut down the investigation my administration had launched into the true origins of the China Virus.

We all know the real reason for these censorship campaigns. The ‘lab leak’ did not serve their political agendas. So they did the Chinese Communist Party’s dirty work, and effectively imposed China’s propaganda on the Western world.

There must now be a reckoning. The sinister censorship regimes in the United States and throughout the West must be dismantled and destroyed.

The World Health Organization must also be held to account. The WHO, which effectively did China’s bidding, fully endorsed the ‘natural origin’ theory, failed to conduct a thorough inquiry into the possibility that the virus came from a lab, and covered up for China at every turn.

The WHO strongly recommended against my early China travel ban — which was proven to be 100 percent correct. Because of it, we saved hundreds of thousands of lives in the U.S.

Biden is unbelievably weak on China — perhaps because his family has received millions of dollars from entities linked to the Chinese Communist Party.



For this reason, as President, after my detailed requests for specific reforms were ignored, I terminated America’s relationship with the World Health Organization.

The United States was paying the WHO $450 million dollars a year when I dropped out, for 300 million people.

China was paying $40million dollars for 1.4 billion people. They wanted me to come back in very badly. They offered me to come back in for what China pays. I said, ‘Some day I might take it, but you have to be admonished.’

Not only did Joe Biden re-enter the WHO without getting any meaningful reforms, but he did so at full price, restoring the hundreds of millions of dollars American taxpayers send each year to an organization that badly misled the world in the service of Communist China.

Now, Joe Biden is negotiating to sign a treaty giving the WHO sweeping powers any time foreign bureaucrats decide to declare a pandemic.

In the event of a real emergency, the treaty would have us ship up to 20% of our medical supplies and medications to the WHO for distribution to other countries.

This outrageous globalist scheme would put America and other signatories on the path to surrendering our sovereignty to the whims of foreign public health bureaucrats—the same people who got COVID-19 completely and totally wrong.

China’s deceptions and lies in the critical early phrase of the outbreak are well documented.

The draft treaty also pushes censorship of disapproved speech about matters of public health — just like they censored the facts about the Wuhan Lab.

This is insanity. America and other free nations should have no part in it.

When I take the oath of office as the 47th president of the United States, I will once again withdraw the United States from the WHO, to protect our health, and to defend our freedom and independence.

Finally, now that the evidence of Chinese culpability is clear to all, we must hold China financially responsible for unleashing this plague upon the world.

Yet the need for accountability remains. China’s deceptions and lies in the critical early phrase of the outbreak are well documented.

For example, they long insisted to the world that the virus could not spread from human to human.

They bought up vast quantities of PPE from all over the planet, while lying to other countries about the characteristics of the virus and the severity of the outbreak.

Their lies and deception killed any opportunity to stop this deadly global catastrophe at the start.

Add to that the probability that the virus emerged from a Chinese government lab, and may even have been engineered by Chinese government scientists, and it is clear that the nations of the world are not just owed a massive apology; they are owed massive damages.

To collect this compensation, nothing should be off the table — tariffs, taxes, and a global summit on reparations.

The World must ensure that such a tragedy never happens again!