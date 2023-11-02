‘Disappointed’: After changing his mind on the 2020 election Rep. Ken Buck retires

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 2, 2023

Colorado Republican Rep. Ken Buck announced on Thursday that he was retiring from Congress because he could not abide conservatives fighting for fair elections and the J6 political prisoners.

Quick to celebrated the announcement, former President Donald J. Trump pointed out that Buck appeared to have seized the opportunity to apply for a new job.

“I always have been disappointed with our inability in Congress to deal with major issues and I’m also disappointed that the Republican Party continues to rely on this lie that the 2020 election was stolen and rely on the Jan. 6 narrative and the political prisoners from Jan. 6 and other things,” Buck told MSNBC.

“If we’re going to solve difficult problems, we’ve got to deal with some very unpleasant truths or lies and make sure we project to the public what the truth is,” he added.

Trump posted on Truth Social: “Good news for the Country! Congressman Ken Buck of Colorado, a weak and ineffective Super RINO if there ever was one, announced today that he won’t be running again, which is a great thing for the Republican Party. He knew long ago he could never win against MAGA, so now he is, like some past and present, auditioning for a job at Fake News CNN, MSDNC, or some other Country-destroying Leftwing Outlet. They can have him, and watch their Ratings go down still further, if that’s even possible!”

Buck had signed on to the December 2020 amicus brief to the Supreme Court challenging the electoral processes of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin for the presidential election. But he later voted to certify the 2020 election during a special session of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021.

The Colorado Republican was one of two House Republicans to announce they would not be seeking another term, following the Wednesday announcement by House Appropriations Chairwoman Kay Granger Texas that she would not run for re-election in 2024.

Your Choice

Please Support Real Journalism