Disabled Texas woman shoots, kills home invader

by WorldTribune Staff, March 18, 2020

A 53-year-old disabled woman shot an intruder to death Saturday afternoon at her home in Houston, according to investigators.

KHOU reported that the woman was home alone when a 17-year-old and 18-year-old allegedly broke out a window, which allowed them to reach inside and unlock the exterior door. The 18-year-old allegedly led the way into the apartment thereafter and, because he was first in the door, ended up being the one who was shot.

When police arrived at the scene they found an 18-year-old male lying in the grass outside. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The teen who was shot has not been identified.

The second suspect, Aren Lacour, as well as 18-year-old Ayanna Harrison, were detained at the scene. Deputies said Harrison was the driver of a nearby getaway vehicle.

Deputies said the getaway vehicle, a white four-door Mercedes-Benz, is linked to other burglaries in the area.

Felony murder charges are pending against Lacour and Harrison. They’re possibly going to be facing that charge because, according to authorities, they committed the felony offense of burglary of a habitation which resulted in the death of another person.

Harrison is also charged with tampering with evidence after deputies said she tried to conceal the pistol the deceased suspect was carrying at the time of the burglary.

“This story is more proof that firearms are the great equalizer,” NRA Women tweeted.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us: