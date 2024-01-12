Died suddenly: U.S. Army wrestling star Estrella Dorado Marin, 21

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News January 12, 2024

Spc. Estrella “Star” Dorado Marin died suddenly and unexpectedly due to complications from surgery to remove blood clots, the U.S. Army said on Wednesday. She was 21.

Dorado Marin was a freestyle wrestler who had her sights set on a gold medal at the Olympic Games in Paris this summer.

Dorado Marin had experienced numbness in her upper extremities from blood clots, her family told the Army.

She died on Jan. 3 in Thornton, Colorado due to complications from emergency surgery, the Army said in a statement on Wednesday.

Dorado Marin enlisted in the Army in 2020 as a fuel supply specialist and later joined the service’s World Class Athlete Program as a freestyle wrestler.

“There is no doubt she would have made the Olympics,” Dorado Marin’s family said on a GoFundMe page set up to help cover funeral expenses.

She won silver medals at the under-20 Pan-American Championships in 2022 and last year’s Armed Forces Wrestling Championships, and she placed fifth at the U.S. Open in Las Vegas in 2023, according to the Army.

An Aug. 24, 2021 memo from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin mandated that all U.S. military personnel were required to get the Covid vaccine. The mandate was rescinded in January 2023.

