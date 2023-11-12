Died suddenly: Top-scoring Ghanaian soccer star Raphael Dwamena, 28

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 12, 2023

Raphael Dwamena, a soccer star from Ghana, died after collapsing Saturday during an Albanian Super League match, reports say.

No cause of death has been reported.

The Albanian Football Federation confirmed the death of the 28-year-old Dwamena.

Footage on social media appeared to show the player by himself and falling over on the field in the 24th minute of the match between Dwamena’s Egnatia and Partizani.

Other players rushed over and, despite immediate medical intervention, the federation said “the player unfortunately passed away.”

The game was halted at 1-1 with no further play.

Dwamena was this top scorer with nine goals in the Albanian Super League this season.

“The Ghana Football Association is sad to hear of the death of our former player Raphael Dwamena and wish to express our deepest condolences to his family at this difficult moment,” it said in a statement.

Dwamena’s career also included stints in Spain with Levante and Real Zaragoza, and in Denmark and Switzerland.

