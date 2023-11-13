Died suddenly: HBO ‘Euphoria’ producer Kevin Turen, 44

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 13, 2023

Kevin Turen, producer of “Euphoria,” one of HBO’s most iconic shows, has died suddenly. He was 44.

No cause of death has been reported.

Turen’s father Edward released a statement confirming Kevin’s death. He wrote a tribute for Deadline: “Kevin was so incredibly special, this world is going to be less without him.”

In the two seasons of “Euphoria,” the show has been lauded for its frank and realistic depiction of teen life and substance addiction. A third season of the HBO show, with Turen executive producing, is expected to begin production in December following the conclusion of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Turen is survived by his wife and two sons.

“Despite his many achievements in Hollywood, Kevin’s greatest passion was his family and friends,” Jay Penske, CEO of Penske Media Corporation (PMC) and a close friend of Turen, said in a statement. “He was so proud of his children. He and his wife, Evelina, were resolved that their children grow up with great values and ensured they make a difference in the broader world. Our collective heart breaks for them, and we all feel such a profound sense of loss. We will miss Kevin so much, and this town lost one of its brightest rising stars today.”

British independent film producer Cassian Elwes wrote on X: “A good friend and true indie film maker died tonight too young. I’m so sad. Hold your loved ones close. Life is precious and fleeting.”

“What people don’t realize is actually Hollywood is a small town,” Elwes continued. “Everyone eventually meets everyone. The indie film circuit of people who consistently make indie films is even smaller. We all know each other really well because we are kindred spirits. We lost a very important person in our circle tonight.”

