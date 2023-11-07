Died suddenly: Florida 5K runner Knox MacEwen, 14

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 7, 2023

Knox MacEwen died suddenly after going into cardiac arrest during a 5K race in Miramar, Florida on Saturday. He was 14.

MacEwen was a member of the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) program at Western High School in Davie.

He was running in a 5K held by the ROTC program when he went into cardiac arrest, reports say. Emergency personnel arrived at the high school at about 9 a.m. and rushed MacEwen to Memorial Miramar, but he couldn’t be saved.

MacEwen’s pastor at Crossway Church in Cooper City said the teen was loved by many, making his death a far-reaching and devastating loss.

“Knox’s dad said to me a couple of days ago, that Knox was the best of us, and I love that phrase because if you knew Knox, that’s who he was, right, this is a teenager who when you think about him, you think of a loving kid, a caring kid, a funny kid,” Pastor Jon Elswick said.

“I am saddened to share tragic news impacting our Wildcat community. One of our JROTC students passed away after being transported to the hospital,” Jimmy Arrojo — the school’s principal — said in a message to students, families and staff. “I want to offer my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, teachers, and classmates as they mourn this great loss.”

Arrojo continued: “I ask our Wildcat community to rally around the family in prayer and support during this time of deep sorrow. Please know that grief counselors will be available on campus this week to meet with anyone needing assistance or support.”

