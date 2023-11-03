Died suddenly: Ecuador surfing star Israel Barona, 34

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 3, 2023

Israel Barona, a surfing star from Ecuador who hoped to compete for the country at the 2024 Paris Olympics, died suddenly after suffering a medical emergency in his hotel room in El Salvador, reports say. He was 34.

No cause of death has been reported, though some reports said Barona suffered seizures in his hotel room. He was in El Salvador for a surfing competition.

“He was taken to a hospital, however he was already deceased,” El Salvador’s National Civil Police (PNC) said on X. “Homicide is ruled out”… indicating there was no foul play.

The Ecuadorian government has since confirmed the news.

Barona’s surfing career started when he was 10. He won several national championships. He also represented Ecuador at the World Surfing Games.

Barona, who was in top physical condition, also coached surfing with his sister Dominic Barona who is one of the best female surfers in Latin America.

“The Olympic Movement extends its heartfelt condolences to the Barona Matute family following the death of the great athlete of Team Ecuador Surf, Israel Barona Matute. Rest in peace, champion,” the Ecuadorian Olympic Committee said in a statement on X.

