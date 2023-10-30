Died Suddenly? Corporate media rush to attack vaccine critics in wake of Matthew Perry’s death

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, October 30, 2023

Actor Matthew Perry, 54, was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28. His cause of death is still unknown and pending a medical examiner’s investigation.

A Los Angeles Police Department captain told The New York Times that the cause likely will not be determined for some time.

The Los Angeles Police Department Robbery-Homicide Division is investigating Perry’s death, but a law enforcement source said that no foul play is suspected. Perry was found unresponsive in his hot tub, according to the Los Angeles Times, citing law enforcement sources.

Several social media users wondered if Perry’s death was in any way connected to the Covid vaccine. Is Matthew Perry another addition to the “died suddenly” list?

“Matthew Perry is dead at 54. Sounds like he drowned in the Jacuzzi. Wonder if it’s COVID ‘vaccine’ related. He often talked about how he was proud to be extremely vaccinated,” conservative activist Laura Loomer posted on X.

In May of 2021, Perry tweeted his advocacy for getting the Covid shots.

Robby Starbuck, a former Republican candidate for Tennessee’s 5th Congressional District, said on X: “Matthew Perry has died at age 54. The call was for a suspected cardiac arrest. While anything is possible, many will point out that Matthew was a big supporter of the COVID vaccines and even sold shirts saying, ‘Could I be any more vaccinated?’ So I think it’s fair to ask that it be investigated as a potential cause of any cardiac issues. Regardless of the cause, it’s a tragedy. He brought joy to so many with his work and I pray God surrounds his loved ones with peace. Gone way too soon.”

Though Loomer, Starbuck and others simply asked if there could be a connection between the Covid injection and Perry’s sudden death, leftist media went ballistic.

Newsweek: “MAGA Pushes Vaccine Conspiracy Theory After Matthew Perry’s Death”

The Daily Beast: “Fringe-Right Desperately Tries to Tie Matthew Perry’s Death to Vaccines”

Indy 100: “Anti-vaxxers spread callous conspiracy theory about Matthew Perry’s death”

Starbuck hit the nail on the head when he said it is “fair to ask” that the Covid shot be investigated “as a potential cause of any cardiac issues” since cardiac issues have been linked to the injections and there is a long list of thousands of individuals, including young athletes in top physical condition, who have suffered heart ailments, many of whom died, after receiving the Covid shots.

In Perry’s case, the jab was likely not the cause as the “Friends” actor had a history of drug and alcohol problems and had in recent years had severe health issues.

Perry revealed he had 14 surgeries on his stomach due to gastrointestinal perforation stemming from his opioid abuse before his colon burst from excessive opioid use when he was 49. He spent two weeks in a coma and five months in the hospital. “The doctors told my family that I had a 2 per cent chance to live,” he wrote in his memoir.

In late 2020, Perry was forced to pull out of filming for the movie “Don’t Look Up” after his heart stopped for five minutes. In his memoir, he said his ribs had to be broken to resuscitate him.

Leftist media extensively covered Perry’s past health issues as they should.

But why do they write off a legitimate inquiry as some kind of conspiracy raised by “MAGA, Fringe-Right, Anti-vaxxers”?

