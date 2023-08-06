Did Trump issue a threat? Here’s what Barack said

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, August 6, 2023

Special prosecutor Jack Smith on Friday asked a judge for a protective order against Donald Trump after the former president earlier in the day had posted to Truth Social: “IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I”M COMING AFTER YOU” (the all-caps, according to regime media, making it more menacing in this instance even though Trump uses caps much of the time in his posts).

The Trump campaign said in a written statement that the post “is the definition of political speech,” and was responding to “dishonest special interest groups and Super PACs.”

Team Biden’s state media followed Smith’s lead in reporting Trump’s alleged “threat”:

NBC News: “Special counsel cites threatening Trump post in request for protective order in election interference case”

Reuters: “Trump’s threatening post flagged by U.S. prosecutors to judge”

USA Today: ” ‘I’m coming after you:’ Donald Trump threatens rivals”

Here are some strong words from the past which seemed to Big Media at the time as completely legitimate First Amendment-protected speech:

“They Bring a Knife… We Bring a Gun!”

“I want you to argue with them and get in their face!”

“I don’t want to quell anger. I think people are right to be angry! I’m angry!”

“Hit back twice as hard!”

“We talk to these folks… so I know who’s a** to kick!”

Republican victory would mean “hand to hand combat!”

Who said all of these things? That would be Barack Obama.

Spokeswoman Liz Harrington suggested Trump was simply engaging in political hardball on Friday night in Alabama when he said: “They’re vicious and they’re smart. But we’re smarter and we’re tougher than they are and we’re going to take it back.”

Furthermore, to not fight back Trump insisted, would simply be unseemly:

“The Republicans better get tough and they better get smart because most of ‘em look like a bunch of weak jerks right now. You have to fight fire with fire. You can’t allow this to go on.”

