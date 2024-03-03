Did Nikki Haley reveal true motive for staying in race?

by WorldTribune Staff, March 3, 2024

Though she fully realizes she has no real chance of winning the Republican nomination in the primary voting, Nikki Haley appeared to reveal her true motivation for keeping her campaign going.

It has nothing to do with voting.

Haley said Donald Trump’s legal cases need to be “dealt with” before the November general election.

“I think all of the cases should be dealt with before November,” Haley told NBC’s “Meet the Press” moderator Kristen Welker in an interview Thursday in Falls Church, Virginia.

“We need to know what’s going to happen before it, before the presidency happens, because after that, should he become president, I don’t think any of it’s going to get heard,” Haley added.

Analysts have long hinted that Haley chose to stay in the race in the GOP primaries because she hoped Trump would be convicted and jailed in one of the cases leveled against him, thus opening the path for her to take the nomination.

Haley’s comments came one day after the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to take up the case about whether Trump is immune from prosecution in alleged federal 2020 election interference. The court scheduled oral arguments for the week of April 22, but the decision to hear the case could delay the trial into late summer or fall at the earliest and could very well stretch into 2025.

The comments also came as the Georgia case brought by Fulton County Attorney General Fani Willis was disintegrating in real time.

If Trump wins in November and the trial takes place after he’s back in the White House, he could appoint an attorney general who could dismiss the case against him, Haley argued.

“I just think a president has to live according to the laws, too. You don’t get complete immunity,” Haley said of the Supreme Court agreement to hear the case, arguing that presidents shouldn’t get “free rein to do whatever they want to do.”

Haley “has finally shown her hand — though many of us had already guessed her game, it’s still quite something to see her lay out her evil agenda so openly,” Revolver News noted. “Her recent unforgivable stance … was a revealing moment. With that, Nikki Haley has aligned herself with the likes of Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, making it clear where she stands and who she stands with — and it’s not America First or the decent, freedom-loving patriots of this country. Nikki stands with the regime, and she should be treated accordingly.”

Revolver News went on to say that Haley’s “latest stance is deeply disturbing and completely unforgivable. She’s validating these sham charges against Trump while overlooking the profound damage being done to our judicial system and the American public. Her actions are driven by her own personal desire to cling to any remaining hope for her lackluster campaign — a campaign notable for its lack of victories. She hasn’t won anything, but now we know why she’s staying in the race. She’s part of the Deep State cabal, which is trying to imprison President Trump.”

🚨JUST IN: Nikki Haley asks the courts to RUSH through Trump’s bogus cases to ensure the conviction before the election. How’s she any different from Cheney or Kinzinger?pic.twitter.com/d3O1BTLBEm — Pro Swing Trading 📈😎🇺🇸 (@Pro__Trading) March 1, 2024

