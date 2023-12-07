Did January 6 Select Committee collude with Fulton County Georgia prosecutor?

by WorldTribune Staff, December 7, 2023

Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee have launched an investigation into Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, the prosecutor in the Georgia 2020 election case against former President Donald Trump, over alleged collusion between her office and the Democrat-led Select Committee that “investigated” the Jan. 6 protest.

A letter from House Judiciary Committee chairman Jim Jordan to Willis stated that “although we were aware that your office had coordinated its politically motivated prosecutions with the Office of Special Counsel Jack Smith, we recently learned that your office also coordinated its investigative actions with the partisan Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol.”

Jordan noted in the letter to Willis that the Judiciary Committee has in its possession a letter from Willis to Select Committee chairman Bennie Thompson, dated December 17, 2021, in which she requested “access to congressional ‘records that may be relevant to our criminal investigation.’ Specifically, you asked Rep. Thompson for access to ‘record [sic] includ[ing] but … not limited to recordings and transcripts of witness interviews and depositions, electronic and print records of communications, and records of travel.’ ”

In the letter to Thompson, Willis also wrote that she and her staff were eager to travel to Washington, D.C., to “meet with investigators in person” and to receive these records “any time’ between January 31, 2022, and February 25, 2022.”

The letter from Willis to Thompson raises “additional questions relevant to the Committee’s oversight of your politically motivated prosecution of a former President of the United States and several former senior federal officials,” Jordan wrote to Willis.

Willis indicted Trump and 18 other co-defendants on violations of the Georgia RICO Act over their contesting of the 2020 election results.

Jordan also noted that the Select Committee “had a troubling track record of procedural abuses and due process violations,” including “cherrypick[ing] selective information to create false and misleading public narratives” and not pursuing “witnesses with evidence that would not advance its partisan narrative.”

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote in a post on X: The Democrats, DOJ, and FBI are covering up the events of January 6th. Those involved should face the same consequences J6 defendants are experiencing. The only way we get to the bottom of it and hold those responsible accountable is for the Republican-led House to initiate a thorough investigation into the original J6 committee, emphasizing the public’s demand for transparency and accountability.”

Greene added that there should be “subpoenas for committee members, Nancy Pelosi, Liz Cheney, Adam Schiff, FBI, DOJ, DC Police, Capitol Police, and J6 witnesses, with a focus on criminal referrals and potential prosecutions. The truth must prevail and Republicans must act!”

The House Judiciary Committee is seeking all documents and communications between Willis’s office and the Select Committee between July 1, 2021 and January 3, 2023, as well as documents related to the possession of Select Committee documents by Willis’s office.

House Administration Subcommittee on Oversight Chairman Barry Loudermilk has sent a letter to Thompson, in which the lawmaker referenced the same letter from Willis.

“According to public reporting, the Select Committee shared records with Ms. Willis. The Select Committee provided “Fulton County prosecutors…key evidence about what former President Trump and his top advisers knew” with respect to Georgia’s 2020 election results. However, there are no records of any additional communication between the Select Committee and Ms. Willis and her office. Therefore, we have no records showing what the Select Committee actually provided her office,” Loudermilk wrote.

Loudermilk wrote that this is “especially concerning” after Thompson revealed that he did not “preserve video recordings of depositions or transcribed interviews.”

“The Select Committee regularly used short clips from these videos during its prime-time hearings to further your predetermined narrative. By failing to preserve these videos, you deny the American public the right to review the footage and make their own conclusions about witnesses’ truthfulness. Clearly Ms. Willis agrees that video recordings of witness interviews and depositions are important records,” Loudermilk wrote.

Loudermilk requested that Thompson provide all communications between the Select Committee and Willis’s office; a list of those who were deposed or interviewed by the Select Committee; and an itemized list of every record or recording that was sent to Willis’s office.

Your Choice

Publishers and Citizen Journalists: Start your Engines