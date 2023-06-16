Did Adam Schiff lie repeatedly about Trump-Russia? Doesn’t matter says these Republicans

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, June 16, 2023

Is the Uniparty hopelessly devoted to serial liar Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff?

Florida Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s resolution to censure Schiff for his role in perpetuating the Trump-Russia hoax was defeated after 20 Republicans voted against the measure on Wednesday.

During the investigation of Trump’s 2016 campaign, Schiff on numerous occasions claimed there was “ample evidence of collusion in plain sight.”

Special Counsel John Durham’s final report found that “neither U.S. law enforcement nor the intelligence community appears to have possessed any actual evidence of collusion in their holdings at the commencement of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation.”

Schiff has served in the House since 2001. He is currently vying for the Senate seat being vacated by retiring incumbent Dianne Feinstein.

In an interview with Fox News earlier this month, Luna charged that Schiff had used his position as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee “to lie to the American people and ultimately push something that not only destroyed our country, ripped us apart, but also too was responsible for almost, I believe, maybe even potentially permanently damaging foreign relations.”

“He’s a criminal,” Luna added. “What he did was wrong. And, Adam Schiff, you will be held accountable.”

Americans, however, have become quite accustomed to being promised accountability only to never see it delivered.

Here are the Republicans who took Schiff’s side:

Kelly Armstrong of North Dakota

Lori Chavez-DeRemer of Oregon

Juan Ciscomani of Arizona

Tom Cole of Oklahoma

Warren Davidson of Ohio

Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania

Kay Granger of Texas

Garrett Graves of Louisiana

Thomas Kean of New Jersey

Kevin Kiley of California

Young Kim of California

Mike Lawler of New York

Thomas Massie of Kentucky

Tom McClintock of California

Marc Molinaro of New York

Jay Obernolte of California

Mike Simpson of Idaho

Michael Turner of Ohio

David Valadao of California

Steve Womack of Arizona.

The Trump-Russia investigation wound up costing U.S. taxpayers $32 million, and Luna wanted Schiff to pay half of it via a fine.

Rep. Luna said after the vote: “20 Republicans voted against the fine, censure, and investigation of Schiff. I don’t think they read the bill in entirety. Next week, we will be filing a motion to censure and investigate Schiff. We are removing the fine as that seems to be what made these Republicans uneasy.”

Massie, indeed, said it was the fine that Republicans who voted against the censure had a problem with.

“The Constitution says the House may make its own rules but we can’t violate other (later) provisions of the Constitution,” Massie tweeted. “A $16 million fine is a violation of the 27th and 8th amendments.”

In a follow-up tweet responding to backlash, Massie added: “Allowing a majority of Congress to take $16 million (92 years of pay) from any member of Congress is shortsighted. Can we not imagine a time when this precedent would be used against conservatives?

“Fortunately it failed,” he went on. “I’m told a Constitutional version will be offered now.”

