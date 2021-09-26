DHS chief: Up to 12,000 Haitian illegals released into U.S. in recent days

by WorldTribune Staff, September 26, 2021

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said Sunday that up to 12,000 of the Haitian illegals who had amassed along the U.S.-Mexico border last week are being released into the United States.

About 12,400 out of 17,000 Haitians are having their cases heard by immigration courts, Mayorkas told “Fox News Sunday”.

“Approximately, I think it’s about ten thousand or so, twelve thousand,” Mayorkas said when asked about the number of Haitian illegals who have been released into the interior of the United States.

Mayorkas added that the figure of those being released “could be even higher” and added that the “number that are returned could be even higher.”

He also vowed that “it is our intention to remove” those illegals, i.e. deport them.

The ranking Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee said that Mayorkas and Team Biden are well aware that few, if any, of the illegals who have been released will show up for their court hearing.

“What the current immigration policy is, is they don’t get a court date before they get released,” New York Rep. John Katko told Just the News on Friday. “That’s what this administration has decided to do. What they’ve basically said is, they get a piece of paper saying in six months or whatever, call this number, and we’ll tell you when your court date is. And so obviously, 90 to 99 percent of them will not do that, and that’s a huge problem.”

Katko said of the illegals being released by Team Biden: “Think about what they’re asking them to do. Don’t call us until this date and on this date, after you’ve settled into our country — where you have much more than you had in your own country you came from — then at that point call us so we can start deportation proceedings against you. … You know they’re not going to do that.”

What Joe Biden has done, Katko said, is create “an open border, and once you get into the country, if they let you stay, it’s going to be very, very difficult for them to ultimately get you to leave. And that’s the reality. You know what? The bottom line is, we have people in my district that go to bed hungry every night, American citizens, and we’re spending billions down at the border on this nonsense. It’s not right. There’s no other country that will put up with what we’re putting up with.”

