DeSantis slams Team Biden for revoking monoclonal antibody treatments

by WorldTribune Staff, January 65, 2022

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis blasted the Biden administration for revoking Covid monoclonal antibody treatments.

DeSantis said Team Biden made the decision to stop the treatments based on a single, non-peer reviewed study which was published by a competitor to the leading manufacturers of the treatments.

The Florida Department of Health announced that it was closing all monoclonal antibody treatment sites in the state after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration rescinded emergency-use authorizations for two particular treatments for Covid.

The FDA announced on Monday that it is no longer permitting the use of bamlanivimab and etesevimab (used together) as well as the combination of casirivimab and imdevimab known as REGEN-COV, or Regeneron. The FDA said the treatments were not effective against the Omicron variant.

“Unfortunately, as a result of this abrupt decision made by the federal government, all monoclonal antibody state sites will be closed until further notice,” the Florida Department of Health said in a statement.

Florida Deputy Secretary for Health Kenneth A. Scheppke said the state disagrees with the FDA’s decision, particularly regarding Regeneron, noting that it has not been supported by any clinical evidence provided by the FDA.

In a letter to leadership at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Scheppke noted that Florida had ordered more than 30,000 doses of both Regeneron and the sotorovimab monoclonal antibody treatment (which remains permitted), but that HHS had not been responding to their requests for an update on the order.

“While we were hopeful to immediately connect on this timely and important issue, unfortunately, you were no longer able to accommodate our request for a call today and canceled,” Scheppke wrote. “We believe the decision to delay our meeting was made with the awareness that this would be announced. Rather than transparent communication from the federal government to states, decisions continue to be made through news cycles and this actively prevents states from making operational decisions that actively save lives.”

.@GovRonDeSantis UNLOADS on Biden after he recklessly revokes Americans of lifesaving monoclonal antibodies with this 🔥🔥🔥 response: Just Perfect. WATCH the whole thing. pic.twitter.com/0DHjXNEFJt — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 25, 2022

Meanwhile, here’s a bonus meme:

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: . . . . How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief