Democrats: Regardless of Mueller report, ‘this is going to keep on going’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, February 21, 2019

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi famously said of Obamacare that “we have to pass the bill so that you can find out what is in it.”

But several key Democrats are saying they don’t even have to read the final report of special counsel Robert Mueller – they intend to proceed pumping taxpayers’ money into myriad investigations of all things Trump regardless.

Rep. Ted Lieu of California said on the Feb. 20 broadcast of CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime” that if Mueller’s report exonerates President Donald Trump, Democrats will merely “move on” to other investigations by Congress, states, and the Southern District of New York.

Lieu said: “Now, if the report comes out and exonerates Donald Trump, we move on. If it doesn’t, if it basically says, hey, we would have indicted Donald Trump for these offenses, but for the fact that there’s a policy memo saying we can’t, then I think Congress has to really look at these issues and decide what to do with whatever offenses the Robert Mueller investigation reveals. Separate from that, the House Judiciary Committee and other committees in Congress will investigate other aspects of potential wrongdoing, such as obstruction of justice, witness tampering, abuse of power.”

Lieu added: “Regardless of what Robert Mueller’s report shows, there are investigations by the Southern District of New York. There are state attorney general investigations. So, this is going to keep on going to make sure that all of the possible crimes that Donald Trump and his associates may have engaged in will be investigated.”

Another California Democrat, Rep. Eric Swalwell said America would welcome Mueller’s report … but … “if he’s been forced to stop investigating, there will be hell to pay. We’re not powerless anymore.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts Democrat, tweeted: “Only Mueller should decide when his investigation is complete. And when he’s done, the public should see his full report. Not a summary. Full stop.”

CNN reported on Feb. 20 that the Department of Justice is preparing for Mueller to report to Attorney General Bill Barr as soon as next week.

Side note – though Mueller’s report has not yet been issued, CNN referred to it as the “Bombshell Mueller report” in its headline.

Check Out Geostrategy-Direct __________ Jump Start the U.S. Media

Share This Post! Want to help out the Free Press in America? If you enjoyed this article we'd really appreciate a quick share. Every share makes a big difference and helps us focus on what we do the best: The news! Thanks from World Tribune Editors and Correspondents!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments