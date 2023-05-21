Democrats cut off debates as RFK, Jr. poses inconvenient threat

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, May 21, 2023

Democrats are determined to drag Joe Biden to the 2024 election finish line even if it means in “Weekend At Bernie’s” style, critics say.

Soon after he announced he was seeking the Democrat Party nomination for president for 2024, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was polling at 14 percent, according to a USA Today/Suffolk University poll. Other polls have showed Kennedy with even higher numbers.

But, the Democratic National Committee has already made it clear that it does not plan to host any primary debates in the 2024 presidential election cycle.

“The public polls are showing me at 20% for the Democrats, and our private polling is showing that I have very strong support among independents and even Republicans,” Kennedy, 69, told Fox News. He added: “I think we’re living in a time right now that many Americans feel that democracy is rigged and that the election system is rigged.”

Even if the system were not rigged, most outside of the Left’s bubble are well aware that the 80-year-old Biden on a 2024 debate stage would be a disaster.

“I think we are naive to count on reason,” columnist and historian Victor Davis Hanson said of Biden’s campaign. “He’s not going to defend his record. It’s absolutely disastrous. It’s hurt and destroyed the lives of millions of Americans. It’s a tragedy but he is going to attack people and call them all sorts of names. He’s going to stay in his basement and rely on lawyers and the media to do otherwise what he can’t do. He can not campaign because when he opens his mouth when he campaigns he loses votes and they know that.”

Hanson said the Kennedy’s early polling numbers confirm “how unpopular” Biden is, “but remember there will be no debates. They will not let Mr. Kennedy on the same stage with Joe Biden in the primaries. I can guarantee that. They will not allow that to happen because to do that would be a disaster for Joe Biden.”

“It will be interesting to see if there’s any debates in the general election,” Hanson added. “They will find a reason because this isn’t a candidate. This is some kind of construction or a prop as I said earlier and his mission is to get a very hard radical agenda once again past the electorate by any means necessary and they have a lot of means.”

After announcing he was running for president, Kennedy painted the Democrat Party as “a party that has brought the warmongering neocons into our foreign policy and turned our domestic policy over to Wall Street and large corporations. And we’re living in a time when many Americans, 57% of Americans, can’t put their hands on $1,000 if their family has an emergency, where a quarter of Americans are hungry or malnourished, undernourished, and where the middle class is now collapsing in our country.

“In 1970, the middle class earned 62% of salaries. Today, it’s 42%. And the super-rich has gone from 29% to 50%. So, right there you can see why so many Americans feel that they’re living on the … even the upper middle class feel that they’re living on the edge. And that debt has become just a fact of life for most Americans.”

Kennedy added he thinks there’s a “feeling” among Americans that “there’s something going wrong with our country and that the people who are currently in power aren’t going to fix it.”

Kingmakers in the DNC are taking no chances. This time simply canceling all primary debates, effectively silencing opposition voices like @RobertKennedyJr and showing their complete disdain for American people and their right to make an informed decision about who they choose to… pic.twitter.com/RSVkgAOKm3 — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) May 20, 2023

Membership . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish