Democrat Rep. Connolly: The Ukrainian-Russian border ‘is our border’

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News April 22, 2024

“The Ukrainian Russian border is our border!”

Ukraine flags waved in unison as legislation was passed.

These words and scenes were not from Ukrainian parliament, but from the U.S. Congress.

The House on Saturday approved sending another $60 billion in U.S. taxpayer funds to Ukraine to fight a war it is almost certain to lose, critics say.

As conservative fumed about the death of the conservative presence in the Swamp and speculated about the blackmail attempts on the latest Republican Speaker of the House, Democrats and establishment Republican were celebrating the end of a standoff that had stymied official Washington’s national security consensus.

“The $60 billion isn’t aid to Ukraine. It won’t change the outcome of this war, only prolong it,” Human Event Editor Jack Posobiec posted on Telegram. “The $60 billion is a campaign donation to Biden so Kiev doesn’t become the next Kabul during his re-election campaign.”

Related— The spies have it: ‘Uniparty’ celebrates weekend coup, Speaker Johnson’s ‘courage’, April 21, 2024

Sounding only slightly defensive, Virginia Democrat Rep. Gerry Connolly took to the House floor on Saturday to proclaim: “Some say, ‘Well, we have to deal with our border first.’ The Ukrainian Russian border is our border!”

Connolly continued the geography lesson:. “It’s the border between depraved autocracy and freedom-loving people seeking our democratic way of life. Do we have a stake in that outcome? Yes, undeniably yes.”

Connolly and all of his Democrat comrades voted in favor of the foreign aid bill that was rammed through the House by Speaker Mike Johnson. It was Democrats who, with Johnson’s assistance, killed Republicans’ insistence that the bill also address the invasion at the U.S.’s actual border.

As the legislation passed, Democrats on the House floor cheered and waved Ukrainian flags, chanting “Ukraine, Ukraine!”

Ukrainian president Zelenskyy was very pleased, personally thanking Speaker Johnson: “I am grateful to the United States House of Representatives, both parties, and personally Speaker Mike Johnson for the decision that keeps history on the right track.”

The America Last Uniparty in a nutshell: “Some say, well, we have to deal with our border first. The Ukrainian Russian border is OUR border!” pic.twitter.com/Y6QUZ5CxVf — Rep. Andrew Clyde (@Rep_Clyde) April 20, 2024

Ukrainian flags fly in the chamber of the UNITED STATES House of Representatives as they vote to send more of your hard-earned money to a corrupt foreign regime. And just like that they shout “UKRAINE! UKRAINE!”while happily working to secure Ukraine’s borders, not ours. pic.twitter.com/ZXZo1kliNl — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) April 20, 2024

Your Choice