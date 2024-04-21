The spies have it: ‘Uniparty’ celebrates weekend coup, Speaker Johnson’s ‘courage’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, April 21, 2024

Profile in Courage? House Speaker Mike Johnson was hailed by the Biden White House and the establishment press for his principled stand in pushing through a major foreign aid package early Saturday that was at odds with his previously-stated principles on funding Ukraine and while most the nation was gratefully transcending news of the Swamp.

The House passed a $95 billion package providing “security assistance” to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan but which took no action on the invasion of the United States on its southern border. A majority of Republicans, 112, voted against the bill while 101 Republicans voted in favor.

The Senate, roughly 40 minutes after midnight, passed a renewal of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), which is used by the government to gather intelligence on foreign subjects using the compelled assistance of electronic communication service providers.

The 60-34 vote to pass the re-authorization does not include the requirement of a warrant for federal agencies to search the data of U.S. citizens.

The foreign aid package now heads to the Senate, where lawmakers are expected to vote on it Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said.

Joe Biden’s handlers trotted out a statement thanking Johnson and Democrats for passing the legislation through a Republican-controlled House. That significant achievement validated for many outspoken critics on social media the concept of the “Uniparty” which cares little about the views of many if not most of the Americans its members ostensibly represent.

“This package will deliver critical support to Israel and Ukraine; provide desperately needed humanitarian aid to Gaza, Sudan, Haiti and other locations impacted by conflicts and natural disasters around the world; and bolster security and stability in the Indo-Pacific,” the Biden statement said. “It comes at a moment of grave urgency, with Israel facing unprecedented attacks from Iran, and Ukraine under continued bombardment from Russia.”

So did Speaker Johnson get played, blackmailed (as some “influencers” suggested) or persuaded? CNN delivered its insight:

The speaker’s embrace of Ukraine aid represents a remarkable evolution for Johnson, who voted against funding for the country as a rank-and-file member. But almost immediately after securing the speaker’s gavel, sources say he began to hear directly from critical Republican national security voices – including Donald Trump’s former secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, who impressed upon him the urgent need to approve assistance for Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s invasion.

In March, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky lobbied the speaker directly. Within minutes of the House approving a new military aid package for Ukraine on Saturday, Zelensky offered his thanks to US lawmakers, and in particular to Johnson for his decision that “keeps history on the right track.”

And more recently, Johnson received a key intelligence briefing from CIA Director Bill Burns, who painted a picture of the dire situation on the battlefield in Ukraine and the global consequences of inaction, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation. The briefing left a lasting impression, and Johnson became increasingly convinced the fate of Western democracy was on his shoulders, sources close to him said.

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said the weekend coup assured that “Mike Johnson’s Speakership is OVER!”

An Executive Intelligence Briefing, No BS

Greene said Johnson “has betrayed Republicans by handing the gavel to Joe Biden, Chuck Schumer, Hakeem Jeffries, and the rest of the Democrats. He betrayed us on border security. He betrayed us on funding endless foreign wars. He betrayed us on FISA. He betrayed us on fully funding Biden’s DOJ. And Mike Johnson did it all by working with the Democrats. It’s time for him to resign, so Republicans can elect a Speaker who will work for our party.”

The Uniparty was able to overcome the objections of Republicans who insisted that securing the U.S. southern border be part of the package.

Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council told Fox News: “We are beyond disappointed that the House would give aid to secure the borders of foreign countries, but gave nothing to allow the Border Patrol to secure the safety of the United States. There’s nothing more backwards. I wouldn’t have even expected tax payer’s dollars. They could have given us policy, and that would have been enough.”

Johnson dangled a carrot in front of conservatives by offering a separate border security bill based on the House-passed Secure the Border Act. Democrats blocked the measure, while conservatives called it a fig leaf that excluded key components of the House bill, including one requiring employers to use E-Verify to prevent the hiring of illegal immigrants.

On the status of his speakership, Johnson said: “I don’t walk around this building being worried about a motion to vacate. I have to do my job. We did. I’ve done here what I believe to be the right thing and that is to allow the House to work its will.”

Stymied by a irreconcilable differences, Johnson said he had prayed about it.

As for the FISA 702 renewal, it appeared that, around 6 p.m. on Friday, it was unlikely to be voted on until next week, as several senators were unwilling to yield their debate time and sought votes on their various amendments to the measure.

However, around 8 p.m., senators appeared to come to an agreement on amendment votes and debate time, clearing the way for an expedited voting process.

Schumer announcing several roll call votes would take place. “All day long, we persisted and persisted and persisted in hopes of reaching a breakthrough, and I am glad we got it done.”

Amendments from Republican Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky, Roger Marshall of Kansas, and Josh Hawley of Missouri were voted on ahead of the final bill’s consideration.

“We cannot continue sacrificing our freedoms in the name of security. Rather than reining in FISA overreach, RISAA expands it dramatically,” Paul said prior to votes on his amendments, which required 60 supporters to pass. “I urge my colleagues to support meaningful reforms that protect both national security and civil liberties.”

All of the amendments failed to garner enough votes for passage, and thus were not added to the bill.

“Allowing FISA to expire would have been dangerous,” Schumer remarked prior to the votes.

Congress is America Last.pic.twitter.com/kKoXrBHVdY — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) April 21, 2024

Your Choice