Democrat ‘city, state and federal prosecutors’ won’t block his return to White House, Trump confirms

by WorldTribune Staff, March 6, 2023

Former President Donald Trump said partisan Democrat prosecutors at the federal, state, and city levels who are pursuing investigations against him will not succeed in their effort to keep him from again taking up residency at the White House.

In New York City, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has convened a new grand jury that leftist media insist could lead to the first ever criminal charges against a former U.S. president.

Trump called Bragg’s investigation which focuses on alleged hush money payments made to two women in 2016 “fake,” “weak,” and “fatally flawed.”

Trump wrote on Truth Social: “Racist, George Soros backed D.A., Alvin Bragg, is relying on the testimony of a convicted felon, disbarred lawyer, with zero credibility, who was turned down numerous times by me when he asked for pardons on crimes he committed having nothing to do with ‘Trump.’ But the D.A. doesn’t care about that, and he doesn’t care about the violent and vicious crimes being committed in Manhattan, which are now at a RECORD LEVEL. He only cares about ‘getting Trump.’ ”

In Fulton County, Georgia, the district attorney is investigating Trump’s alleged interference in that state during the 2020 election.

Meanwhile, the Georgia state Senate has passed a bill that would create a commission to discipline or remove prosecutors, which supporters say would provide a needed corrective for district attorneys who engage in misconduct.

The state Senate voted 32-24 to pass Senate Bill 92 on Thursday, sending it to the House for more debate. The House is working on a similar bill, House Bill 231.

Republican state Sen. Randy Robertso said it’s aimed at “somebody who says they can choose, not based on evidence, but on how they feel about their political leanings, who they can prosecute.”

Trump said in a Truth Social post: “The Racist District Attorney in Atlanta, Fani T. Willis, one of the most dangerous and corrupt cities in the U.S., is now calling the Georgia Legislature, of course, RACIST, because they want to make it easier to remove and replace local rogue prosecutors who are incompetent, racist, or unable to properly do their job. This is a great development for Georgia, but also other parts of the Country. Congratulations to the Georgia Legislature for having the courage to act boldly, fairly, and fast!”

The Department of Justice is investigating Trump’s storage of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago club and residence in Florida and the former president’s alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021 “insurrection” at the U.S. Capitol.

Prior to his address to CPAC 2023 on Saturday, Trump said: “These are witch hunts that have been going on for a long time. They’ve weaponized justice in our country.” Asked if he would stay in the race even if investigations lead to indictments, Trump said: “Absolutely. It’s just a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time.” Trump added that it “starts with the Justice Department” and “has weaponized the local agencies and the local DAs.”

Trump added in a Truth Social post on Monday: “The Democrats are using their Prosecutors to try and steal another Presidential Election. The only candidate they don’t want to run against is ‘TRUMP,’ me, despite their DISINFORMATION campaign to the contrary. I beat them twice, did MUCH BETTER the second time, and they don’t want to do it again — Will be a lot tougher for them to Cheat and Rig the Election, and that’s why they are using their City, State, and Federal Prosecutors. Republicans in Congress are watching closely. DOJ SHOULD STOP!”

