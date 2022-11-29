Definitive fascism: Today’s ruling class, not the Founding Fathers

by WorldTribune Staff, November 29, 2022

On Sept. 1, 2022, Joe Biden delivered his infamous speech with the red and black background.

Biden “gave a speech that was without parallel in American history,” author Robert Spencer said in a Nov. 14 address to the David Horowitz Freedom Center’s Restoration Weekend. “It was an extraordinary departure from 200 years of American political tradition, and it was extremely important. It reveals what the Left is trying ultimately to do. The best analogy for that speech is not in American history at all; it’s actually in German history, in a speech that the Chancellor of Germany named Adolf Hitler gave on March 23, 1933, in the Reichstag.”

Spencer added: “This is not hyperbole or exaggeration. Godwin’s Law holds that if you invoke Hitler or compare some contemporary figure to Hitler, then you lose. That’s all very well, unless you’re talking about real fascists. Joe Biden is a real fascist. The Democrat Party is at this point a fascist party.”

Words have meanings, and Spencer in his address defined fascism and communism (see below).

In what would be one of the most disappointing aspects of the 2022 midterms election, Spencer noted, “no Republicans were talking about any of this.”

The GOP, Spencer noted, “were talking about inflation, which is important, and the border, which is also important. But where were the Republicans calling attention to the fact that this is a fascist administration that’s against our fundamental freedoms? This is an administration that is trying to foreclose on legitimate political discourse. This is an administration that is consciously aping the institution of authoritarian totalitarian regimes in recent historical memory. Yet no one even mentioned it.”

In his Sept. 1 speech, Biden called conservatives fascists, in particular former President Donald Trump.

But what exactly is a fascist?

Spencer in his Nov. 14 address said: “The Latin word fasces means bundles, like bundles of sticks. On the United States dollar bill, there is an American eagle clutching a couple of bundles of sticks. The idea is that a single stick is weak and can be easily snapped in two and destroyed, but if you hold a bundle of sticks together, they can’t be so easily broken. The idea is that out of unity comes strength. The statement E Pluribus Unum, which is on the dollar and is one of the mottoes of the United States, ‘out of many, one,’ is in one sense a fascist statement, because it is saying that we are all stronger together than we are separately.”

But America’s Founding Fathers “were not remotely fascist,” Spencer added. “America is not fascist. They were just emphasizing the importance of unity among the various states. But fascism as an organized political ideology shares that idea of strength in unity. It arose in the beginning of the 20th century in Italy, and of course, spread to Germany and elsewhere, and was thought to be completely discredited at the end of World War II. However, the People’s Republic of China today is more fascist than communist, and Joe Biden’s United States of America is a fascist state as well.”

Communism nationalizes industries, seizing control of the means of production. Fascism does not. Fascism allows for private ownership of the means of production, but coordinates them all, applying the principle of “out of many, one,” a bundle of sticks.

“A fascist regime,” Spencer said, “coordinates them all together to work for the same goal. So both fascism and communism are totalitarian systems, and are quite similar to one another. The idea that fascism is extreme Right and communism is extreme Left is baseless; it’s actually leftist propaganda. The reality is that fascism and communism are closely aligned and very similar to one another. They’re both totalitarian systems that extinguish individuality and coordinate everything for the good of the state. There are two primary differences. Fascism tends to be nationalist, and fascism does not seize the means of production, but merely controls the means of production.”

In the United States today, Biden and the Democrat Party share one point of view.

“That same point of view is shared by all the major corporations, all the social media giants, and all of the media. That’s fascism: out of many, one. Bundles: they’re all bundled together, and they’re all working for the same goal,” Spencer noted.

“The fly in the ointment came when Donald Trump became president. The entire fascist machinery was stopped in its tracks, because suddenly the executive branch of the government was not on board with the rest of the program. And so the fascists got together and did everything they could to remove and destroy Trump,” Spencer continued.

Biden reinforced the imperative of the ruling elite after the 2022 midterm elections. A reporter said to Biden, that Trump’s “movement is still very strong.” Biden laughed derisively and said, “Oh, yeah?” He thought, or wanted his audience to think, that Trump’s movement was broken. Biden added: “I’m making sure he, under legitimate efforts of our Constitution, does not become the next president again.”

Can Biden do that?

“The Constitution says nothing about eligibility for the Presidency of the United States except that one must be a natural born citizen and 35 years old. It also says that the president can be removed from office if found guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors,” Spencer said.

“Biden likely meant that leftists are going to indict Trump for treason for something related to the allegedly classified documents that he allegedly had at Mar-a-Lago. This will be considered high crimes and misdemeanors and bar him from the presidency. But what Biden is really trying to do, as he made clear on September 1, was to criminalize opposition and make only one political point of view acceptable in the United States. That is where everything is tending in the fascist system in which we are living today.”

Where are the Republicans?

Senate GOP is probably the most embarrassing class of clowns ever elected to public office https://t.co/8uxi77pe6X — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) November 29, 2022

