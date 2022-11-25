Biden on Nov. 9: ‘I’m making sure he … does not become the next president again’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 25, 2022

Team Biden’s Department of Justice has made investigating Joe Biden’s chief 2024 political rival “a top priority,” a columnist noted.

“Biden‘s White House is akin to the Third World, where opponents of a regime are regularly jailed,” Rowan Scarborough wrote for The Washington Times on Nov. 23. “How do I know of Biden’s deviousness? He said so, the day after the Nov. 8 elections.”

Biden pronounced: “Well, we just have to demonstrate that he [Donald Trump] will not take power by — if we — if he does run. I’m making sure he, under legitimate efforts of our Constitution, does not become the next president again.”

The powers that Biden is vowing to wield to stop Trump rest with Attorney General Merrick Garland and the FBI, which took the unprecedented action of raiding Trump’s Florida home.

Shortly after Trump declared his candidacy for president in 2024, Garland appointed Jack Smith to go after Trump.

Smith’s “investigation” will look into the handling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, as well as aspects of the alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

“To me, this means he will discard the chief Trump argument: That as commander in chief, and based on a Supreme Court decision, he had the power to declassify documents and take possession of presidential papers as defined by law,” Scarborough wrote. If Garland and the Swamp folks at the National Archives who pushed the paper chase accepted this reasoning, the attorney general would not have sent the Biden political police force to Mar-a-Lago. I fully expect Smith to line up with his Democrat bosses.”

Trump said in a statement.

Our Country has never seen a Weaponized “Justice” Department, and FBI, like they are witnessing right now. They are doing everything they can, much of it unlawful, to protect an incompetent and corrupt President, and his drug addicted criminal son. The system is Tainted and Rigged, just like our Elections are Tainted and Rigged, and just like our Border is for sale to the highest bidder, OPEN, and a disgrace to humanity. In the meantime, our Country is failing at a level never seen before!!! The Polls are really strong, especially since Tuesday’s announcement, hence the appointment of a Radical Left Prosecutor, who is totally controlled by President Obama and his former A.G., Eric Holder. This is not Justice, this is just another Witch Hunt, and a very dangerous one at that! No way this Scam should be allowed to go forward!

Investigative reporter Paul Sperry noted in a post on Gettr that FEC records show that the wife of the “supposedly impartial” special counsel Garland tapped to investigate Trump “donated at least $2,000 to Joe Biden’s presidential campaign in 2020. Katy Chevigny, the wife of newly appointed Special Counsel Jack Smith, also gave money to Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib, the Islamist member of the radical ‘Squad’ who said of Trump: ‘We’re gonna impeach the motherf—–.’ ”

TOO MUCH Information? WorldTribune Does Not Waste Your Time

Chevigny, a documentary filmmaker, also worked on a 2020 film about former first lady Michelle Obama.

Previous reports have noted that Smith was instrumental in the DOJ’s public integrity unit which inserted itself into the Lois Lerner IRS scandal.

Smith led the Public Integrity Section from 2010 until early 2015.

Lerner, director of the IRS’s Exempt Organizations Unit, led an IRS effort targeting Tea Party groups and similar conservative nonprofit organizations. Smith’s push for DOJ officials to contact Lerner and the IRS in order to get the DOJ involved seemed to be the impetus behind the IRS sending the FBI reams of nonprofit tax records.

Republicans unsuccessfully sought a special counsel to investigate the IRS scandal at the time, with Smith’s actions cited as one reason the investigation was needed.

“Jack Smith was looking for ways to prosecute the innocent Americans that Lois Lerner targeted during the IRS scandal,” Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan, expected to lead the House Judiciary Committee next year, told the Washington Examiner.

Jordan and California Republican Rep. Darrell Issa, who led House Oversight, sought Smith’s testimony in May 2014, saying, “It is apparent that the Department’s leadership, including Public Integrity Section Chief Jack Smith, was closely involved in engaging with the IRS.”

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish