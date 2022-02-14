‘Deeply troubling’: Schweizer book ‘Red Handed’ details Gates’ ties to Xi, communist China

by WorldTribune Staff, February 14, 2022

In his new book “Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win“, author Peter Schweizer details how Microsoft founder Bill Gates has invested heavily in industries essential to the Chinese military and how he has whitewashed Chinese censorship of the Internet.

Gates “has a deeply troubling relationship with the Chinese regime,” Schweizer writes in the book, excerpts of which were published by Just the News on Feb. 12.

Gates has “cooperated” with the communist regime in Beijing “in ways that other tech titans have not,” Schweizer notes. “He has lent credence to the claims of the Chinese Communist Party and been rewarded with access, favors, and titles. He has done the bidding of the regime in the tech world and has apologized or made excuses for its aberrant activities. On top of all that, he has invested in companies attached to Beijing’s military-industrial complex.”

Schweizer details how Gates was actively aiding China’s Internet censorship while at the same time attempting to explain it away.

“Meanwhile, he was critical of any censorship in the United States. Gates was quick to criticize efforts he saw to restrict Internet access unnecessarily.”

Microsoft also made good on its vow to ship more of its jobs to China, even stepping up the process of doing so after Beijing complained that the pace of Microsoft’s outsourcing of jobs to China was too slow.

Gates’s efforts to support the commnist regime’s policies “have been rewarded over the years,” Schweizer writes.

“In 2006, the state-run People’s Daily Online named Gates among ’50 foreigners shaping China’s modern development.’ Joining him on the list were Karl Marx, Vladimir Lenin, Albert Einstein, Charles Darwin, and Joseph Stalin. Gates was the only person from the world of technology on the list. Earlier that year, when Chinese president Hu Jintao made his first official visit to the United States, he stopped in Seattle for a visit with Gates at his ‘palatial home’ before heading to Washington, D.C. ABC News declared, ‘Chinese President Meets Bill Gates First.’ ”

Gates has also “gone out of his way to personally praise” Chinese supreme leader Xi Jinping, whose regime has detained over 1 million Muslims in concentration camps.

Schweizer notes: “During an interview with the Communist Party’s People’s Daily in 2017, Gates talked about his relationship with Xi and the fact that the Chinese leader took so much time to speak with him. They discussed ‘the area of science, where China is now leading a lot of ways and willing to invest, that’s been something I discussed with President Xi.’ He added: ‘And I am impressed of how hard President Xi works. Now he is involved in the committee that are looking at this problem and that problem. He’s quite amazing that he’s able to contribute in a number of ways.’ ”

Schweizer added: “Gates has continued to praise Beijing — even its handling of the coronavirus outbreak. Ignoring the fact that the regime has ‘disappeared’ Chinese doctors, journalists, and others trying to alert the world about the virus, Gates has misrepresented what they knew about it and falsely blamed the U.S. military for the virus, explaining that Beijing ‘did a lot of things right.’ ”

