Declassified documents could prove Hillary committed a felony, analyst says

by WorldTribune Staff, October 7, 2020

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe declassified documents revealing that then-CIA Director John Brennan briefed President Barack Obama in 2016 on Hillary Clinton’s “plan” to invent a scandal tying Donald Trump to Russia in order to distract from her private email server scandal.

Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett said Clinton may have committed a felony in disseminating false information, depending on “how it [the information] was leaked and to whom.”

“I hope that the president’s declassification and removal of the redactions shed light on that because this does appear to be a criminal conspiracy,” Jarrett said. “It demonstrates just how immoral, unscrupulous, devious and corrupt Hillary Clinton was.”

Trump tweeted on Tuesday: “I have fully authorized the total Declassification of any & all documents pertaining to the single greatest political CRIME in American History, the Russia Hoax. Likewise, the Hillary Clinton Email Scandal. No redactions!”

The president added: “All Russia Hoax Scandal information was Declassified by me long ago. Unfortunately for our Country, people have acted very slowly, especially since it is perhaps the biggest political crime in the history of our Country.”

A source familiar with the documents told Fox News that Brennan’s handwritten notes on Hillary Clinton’s “plan” were taken after briefing Obama on the matter.

“We’re getting additional insight into Russian activities from [REDACTED],” Brennan’s notes read. “CITE [summarizing] alleged approved by Hillary Clinton a proposal from one of her foreign policy advisers to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by the Russian security service.”

The notes state “on 28 of July.” In the margin, Brennan writes “POTUS,” but that section of the notes is redacted.

“Any evidence of collaboration between Trump campaign + Russia,” the notes read.

The remainder of the notes are redacted, except in the margins, which reads: “JC,” “Denis,” and “Susan.”

The notes don’t spell out the full names but “JC” is likely referring to then-FBI Director James Comey, “Susan” is likely then-National Security Adviser Susan Rice, and “Denis” could refer to then-Obama chief of staff Denis McDonough.

Ratcliffe last week shared newly-declassified information with the Senate Judiciary Committee which revealed that in September 2016, U.S. intelligence officials forwarded an investigative referral on Hillary Clinton purportedly approving “a plan concerning U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump and Russian hackers hampering U.S. elections” in order to distract the public from her email scandal.

That referral was sent to Comey and then-Deputy Assistant Director of Counterintelligence Peter Strzok.

“The following information is provided for the exclusive use of your bureau for background investigative action or lead purposes as appropriate,” the CIA memo to Comey and Strzok stated.

“This memorandum contains sensitive information that could be source revealing. It should be handled with particular attention to compartmentation and need-to-know. To avoid the possible compromise of the source, any investigative action taken in response to the information below should be coordinated in advance with Chief Counterintelligence Mission Center, Legal,” the memo, which was sent to Comey and Strzok, read. “It may not be used in any legal proceeding — including FISA applications — without prior approval…”

“Per FBI verbal request, CIA provides the below examples of information the CROSSFIRE HURRICANE fusion cell has gleaned to date,” the memo continued. “An exchange [REDACTED] discussing US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s approval of a plan concerning US presidential candidate Donald Trump and Russian hackers hampering US elections as a means of distracting the public from her use of a private email server.”

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski asked when former top national security officials in the Obama administration would be held accountable.

“When do [former FBI Director James] Comey and [former Director of National Intelligence James] Clapper and Brennan, the guys that perpetuated the greatest crime in American history, get held accountable?” he said. “There’s been two tiers of justice in this country: one if you’re a Donald Trump supporter and you get the book thrown at you, and one if you’re a Hillary Clinton supporter and you get away with it.”

