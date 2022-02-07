Data: As vax mandates hit, younger people began dying in greater numbers

by WorldTribune Staff, February 7, 2022

A new analysis of excess mortality rates compared to pre-pandemic levels shows that younger, working-age people began dying in greater numbers as vaccine mandates were put in place.

Ed Dowd, former fund manager at Blackrock, said the data coming out of the insurance and funeral services industries is painting a disturbing picture.

Dowd reported that his analysis found:

• Mortality worsened in 2021 vs. 2020 despite widespread vaccinations.

• A spike in mortality among younger, working-age individuals coincided with vaccine mandates.

• The spike in younger deaths peaked in Q3 2021 when Covid deaths were extremely low (but rising into the end of September).

“The implication to many was clear — that the Covid-19 vaccine is linked to the excess mortality, and months of vaccine injury reports were now spilling over to actuarial data,” Zero Hedge noted, adding that younger people were dying at a greater rate amid “a disease which primarily kills older, non-working age individuals.”

Dowd noted in a Feb. 1 tweet that financial insurance company Unum had reported its Life segment saw an increase of 9 percent in the ratio of payouts vs. premiums (benefit ratio), a 17.4 percent increase in 2021 vs. 2020 despite widespread vaccinations.

“In 2021 they saw a 17.4% increase vs 2020. This is higher than the 13.3% increase vs 2019. So the higher payouts in 21 are occurring with a miracle vaccine & less virulent strains,” Dowd wrote.

“In 2019 the unit had $266 million profit, last year a profit of $82 million & this year a loss of $192 million. A swing of $458 million lower over 2 years. Important to remember these are employed working age folks,” Dowd added.

Funeral home company Carriage Services reported a 28 percent increase in September 2021 vs. 2020, and a 13 percent increase in August vs. the same period. Funerals and cremations are up 12 percent and 13 percent respectively on the quarter.

After seeing an uptick in funeral homes business in Q3, Dowd said he will be closely monitoring Q4 reports which are expected around Feb. 15.

Dowd noted that Carriage Services, a public company, saw its stock rise 106 percent in 2021, tweeting: “Curious no? Guys this is shocking as 89% of Funeral homes are private in U.S. We are seeing the tip of iceberg.”

Lincoln National reported its death claims are up 13.7 percent year-to-year and up 57 percent in Q4 vs. 2019. Reinsurance Group of America reported in their earnings call last week that Q4 was impacted by a meaningful level of Covid-19 mortality claims despite the fact that the Covid-19 vaccines have been around for more than a year.

Also noting a spike in younger deaths which peaked in Q3 2022 is Hartford Insurance Group, which reported that mortality is up 32 percent from 2019 pre-covid levels, and 20 percent from 2020 pre-vaccine levels.

“It’s clear as day what changed in second half of 2021,” Dowd wrote. “Variants less virulent than original but we had mandates & boosters hitting. This is a total shit show to behold.”

Dr. Robert Malone, mRNA inventor, noted the troubling data in a recent appearance on Steve Bannon’s “War Room”:

Malone calling out bump in DOD data & Insurance company results for death & disability. pic.twitter.com/hV5Gsjr4uv — Ed ☯️Free Thinker & Oracle (@DowdEdward) February 4, 2022

