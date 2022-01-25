Dartmouth College caves to violent Antifa, cancels Andy Ngo speech on far-Left extremism

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, January 25, 2022

Dartmouth College caved to far-left extremists in cancelling an event which aimed to highlight “America’s long history with far-left violent extremism,” independent journalist Andy Ngo, one of the speakers at the event, said.

Ngo said that violent thugs at Northeast Antifa not only threatened to shut down the event, but specifically vowed to harm its speakers. Northeast Antifa proclaimed that “New England is anti-fascist, and we will hold that line until death.”

Soon after the event, sponsored by Dartmouth’s College Republicans and Turning Point USA, was announced, “Antifa and its army of online trolls threatened violence to shut it down. In turn, Dartmouth administrators gave the extremists exactly what they wanted: The Hanover, NH, college canceled the in-person event at the last minute, citing vague ‘safety issues,’ ” Ngo wrote in a Jan. 24 op-ed for the New York Post.

Ngo, who has detailed Antifa violence for years and has been targeted for violence by the terrorist group, and Gabriel Nadales, a former member of California militant leftist groups, were the scheduled co-speakers.

“But we never got to step on stage to a live audience,” Ngo wrote.

“To be sure, the threats against myself, Nadales and prospective attendees were concerning. Local law enforcement had to clear Moore Hall with a bomb squad and dogs before I arrived.”

The Vermont chapter of the far-left militia John Brown Gun Club tweeted that it had called up reserves and would be at the Dartmouth event with a “battalion of Antifa.”

Ngo said that Antifa thug Jonathan Dylan Chase offered to pay anyone who got arrested for assaulting Ngo.

“Hanover police, nearby Lebanon police and the Grafton County Sheriff’s Office met the threats with a robust and commendable response,” Ngo wrote. “Dozens of officers secured the lecture hall where we were scheduled to speak. They secured every entrance and exit at the building, Moore Hall. The message was clear: Law enforcement will ensure First Amendment activities are protected in Hanover, NH.”

Dartmouth’s administrators, however, felt otherwise. Administrators canceled the event just hours before it was scheduled to begin and, Ngo said, several attendees who drove hours to Hanover were turned away at the door.

“The organizers were given the ultimatum of ‘transitioning’ to a Zoom meeting or nothing at all. They reluctantly chose the former,” Ngo wrote.

Ngo continued:

“Antifa’s response was unsurprising. But what should surprise us is Dartmouth College’s decision to legitimize Antifa’s cancel strategy. The crowdsourced online threats were bluffs meant to force the rest of us into self-censorship.

“The lack of condemnation from the New Hampshire chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union and other so-called civil rights groups signals that those actions are permissible. By giving in, Dartmouth just handed Antifa a blueprint on shutting down future events.”

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: . . . . How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief