Dark money, pop-up groups and compliant media launch another Kavanaugh dud

by WorldTribune Staff, September 18, 2019

The very money which so many on the Left say they want out of politics is being used to fund a campaign aimed at removing Justice Brett Kavanaugh from the Supreme Court.

Within hours of a now-debunked New York Times article on an alleged new Kavanaugh accuser, the dark money group Demand Justice used the article to promote an Oct. 6 event to “protest this corrupt Supreme Court and demand an investigation of Kavanaugh.”

According to a recent report by the watchdog group Capital Research Center, Demand Justice is fiscally sponsored by the Sixteen Thirty Fund, one of four nonprofits run by Arabella Advisors, which advocates for the interests of wealthy leftist donors.

Arabella sponsors a large number of dark money pop-up organizations which are designed to appear as grassroots activist groups, Capital Research Center noted.

According to the Capital Research Center, from 2013 to 2017, Arabella’s four nonprofits spent a combined $1.16 billion with the aim of advancing “the political policies desired by wealthy left-wing interests through hundreds of ‘front’ groups.”

“Together, these groups form an interlocking network of ‘dark money’ pop-up groups and other fiscally sponsored projects, all afloat in a half-billion-dollar ocean of cash,” the Capital Research Center said. “The real puppeteer, though, is Arabella Advisors, which has managed to largely conceal its role in coordinating so much of the professional Left’s infrastructure under a mask of ‘philanthropy.’ ”

The corporate media “rarely mention any part of the Arabella empire,” the Capital Research Center noted.

In 2018, however, Politico reported on the Sixteen Thirty Fund — which is exempt under section 501(c)(4) of the Internal Revenue Code — describing that portion of the Arabella dark money empire as a “liberal secret-money network” in which nonprofit groups spend millions of dollars to shape elections and policy “even while criticizing ‘dark money’ and its effects on politics.”

The Oct. 6 Demand Justice event is being organized by the George Soros-funded Women’s March and CPD Action, whose sister group, Center for Popular Democracy, is also funded by Soros, Breitbart News noted in a Sept. 17 report.

Demand Justice, the Women’s March and CPD used the NY Times article to further promote their rally and renew the event’s aim “to #ImpeachKavanaugh.”

“This new report corroborates the allegations made by Debbie Ramirez and proves the FBI investigation conducted last year was a sham from the start,” the three groups said in a statement which was widely picked up by the corporate media.

“At this point, an impeachment inquiry in the House is the only appropriate way to conduct the fact-finding that Senate Republicans refused to conduct.”

The groups called on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler to immediately launch an impeachment inquiry.

The Times issued a correction to the article, admitting that the alleged Kavanaugh accuser had no recollection of the alleged incident he was allegedly accused of.

Breitbart News reported that within less than one hour of President Donald Trump’s announcement that Kavanaugh was his Supreme Court nominee, Demand Justice had already put up the website stopkavanaugh.com, exclaiming: “We need to demand that the Senate defeat the Brett Kavanaugh nomination.”

The corporate media “has routinely produced articles on Demand Justice protesters, with many pieces failing to inform readers that this is not a grassroots group but an organization spawned by professional organizers and tied to deep leftist funding,” Breitbart’s Aaron Klein noted.

Brian Fallon, the head of Demand Justice, served as press secretary for Hillary Clinton’s failed 2016 presidential campaign. The dark money group’s digital team is headed by Gabrielle McCaffrey, who was a digital organizer for Clinton’s campaign.

In an interview with the New York Times, Fallon would not comment on the source of the group’s financing, but the newspaper noted that he was recently a featured speaker at the conference of the Democracy Alliance, a grouping of progressive donors.

Democracy Alliance’s founding donors include Soros and Tom Steyer. Fallon’s panel at Democracy Alliance was moderated by Sarah Knight of Soros’s Open Society Foundations.

Read the Capital Research Center’s full report here

