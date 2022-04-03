‘Damage is unbelievable’: Trump in Michigan vows America ‘will be back’

by WorldTribune Staff, April 3, 2022

A “rigged and stolen” presidential election has led to the catastrophic destruction of American, former President Donald Trump said.

“The damage is unbelievable — but not irreparable,” Trump said at a rally in Washington Township, Michigan on Saturday.

“The stakes of this year’s midterm elections could not be higher. I don’t think we’ve ever had a time in our country where we felt so low, so dejected. What’s going on is absolutely unacceptable.””Historians will record this period of history as a catastrophic low point, and a stain upon our once great reputation,” Trump said.

“While there may be nothing we can do to stop Joe Biden’s mental and physical decline, with your vote this November we can stop our country’s decline, and we can make America Great Again,” Trump said.

Trump called on his supporters to help Republicans win back Congress in the midterms and end a leftist agenda he said was enabling an “invasion” at the border and targeting children with racially and sexually charged values.

“We’re being invaded by millions and millions of people – many of them are criminals who should not be allowed into our country,” he said. “We’re going to be paying a price and a very big one long into the future.”

“The American people will not sit idly by and allow our children to be indoctrinated, segregated, and mutilated by the lunatic left,” Trump said.

Trump encouraged his supporters to press every candidate on whether they will support the entire Trump slate of candidates: “If they won’t give you that assurance, don’t give them your vote,” he said.

Full Trump speech:

