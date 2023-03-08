Daily Mail: 2-year, $3 million Jan. 6 Committee destroyed by a single ‘devastating’ broadcast

by WorldTribune Staff, March 8, 2023

Millions in U.S. taxpayer money was handed to the partisan Select Committee to conduct an “investigation” into the events of Jan. 6, 2021.

The committee hired former top boss at ABC News James Goldston as a “secret adviser” to produce 10 primetime hearings which crafted a narrative of a violent “insurrection” at the U.S. Capitol that, as Democrats’ so often insisted, was “the worst attack on American democracy since the Civil War.”

The Daily Mail’s David Marcus on March 7 noted just “how fitting” it was that what consumed two years and “an extravagant outlay of government resources would be thrown on the trash heap by a single cable news segment.”

On Monday night, Fox News host Tucker Carlson revealed never-before-seen footage from the J6 protests. Carlson said the video confirmed the members of the Select Committee were “liars.”

Marcus noted: “For all the effort and expense poured into the January 6th committee, why is America only seeing this footage now? The answer is obvious. It didn’t fit the Democrats’ narrative, so it was left out.”

Democrats, and anti-Trump Republicans Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, “sought to portray January 6th as an insurrection – inspired, led, and directed by Donald Trump,” Marcus wrote, adding the the committee “was easily undermined because it was all so obviously, blatantly disingenuous.”

The committee, Marcus continued, “couldn’t release video of the QAnon Shaman wandering through the Capitol building, taking selfies and walking past police because it muddies the narrative. And as a result, in all their maneuvering and selective editing and faux outrage, the January 6th committee failed.”

Never Trumpers in Congress and Big Media “wanted to point at him, scream bogeyman, excise him from American political life and return to business as usual. That’s convenient for them, but insufficient for the rest of us,” Marcus added. “Rage in the United States is not just a Trump problem – it’s an American problem. And it’s about time the partisan media and political establishment recognizes it as such.”

This week, 23 members of Antifa were arrested and charged with domestic terrorism for a violent attack on a police training facility in Atlanta.

Predictably, The New York Times reported it like this: “Protesters Damage Property at Site of Planned Police Center in Atlanta”.

Marcus concluded: “I thank Speaker McCarthy and Tucker Carlson for exposing the shallow, self-serving purpose of the January 6th committee. And I suggest a new starting point in the fight against extremism – treat all political violence the same and address it. But please spare us the Congressional theatrics – you’re not fooling anyone.”

