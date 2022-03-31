Critics: Antilynching Act ventures into ‘thought crimes’ territory

by WorldTribune Staff, March 31, 2022

Joe Biden on Tuesday signed the Emmett Till Antilynching Act into law.

“Given that the last documented lynching took place in 1981, this couldn’t have come soon enough!” Space Worm noted in a March 30 analysis published on Zero Hedge.

“Joking aside, this seemingly innocuous case of virtue signaling is a dangerous expansion of executive authority. The Emmett Till Act may become a key piece in the arsenal for the U.S. intelligence community’s war on free speech.”

The bill signed by Biden amends the Hate Crimes Prevention Act, passed in 2009, which defines and criminalizes hate crimes to include lynching. The minimum qualification is “an attempt to cause bodily injury” due to the victim’s race, sexual orientation, gender, or religion. Bodily injury can be defined as “physical pain” or “any other injury to the body, no matter how temporary.”

The 2009 law requires an attempt at violence be made. The new Antilynching Act takes this a step further by criminalizing “conspiracy” to commit a hate crime.

Intent, accompanied by the actual criminal act, is necessary in order for a jury to find a person guilty of a crime. With the Antilynching Act, however, thoughts alone are now crimes, critics say.

The analysis noted: “One can imagine dark political humor venturing into these categories — a comment such as ‘I hate so-and-so so much I could kill him’ — being interpreted as ‘conspiring to lynch’. The key issue here is that intent should not be the sole subject of a court case. The purpose of courts is for a neutral arbiter to determine whether someone’s rights were violated during an encounter between two parties. Conspiracy, if no action is taken in pursuit of it, involves only one party: the conspirators. Therefore, it alone constitutes no crime as it couldn’t have possibly violated someone else’s rights.”

With the Emmett Till Antilynching Act, Team Biden “has further expanded into the realm of policing thought crimes,” the analysis said. “Ominously, this law comes on the heels of the Department of Homeland Security’s attempt broaden the term ‘terrorist’ and expand methods of identifying them. For those unaware, killings attributed to domestic extremists in 2020/21 were less than half what they were in each of the previous five years and white supremacists contributed a lesser portion to the domestic-extremist-murder-pie than in those previous years (they previously contributed over 50% of killings and currently do not). Overall there were only 29 killings in 2021 (less than 15 from white supremacists).”

Despite these facts, the Swamp overlords continue to engage in fear mongering:

• FBI Director Christopher Wray: “The problem of domestic terrorism has been metastasizing across the country for a number of years.”

• Attorney General Merrick Garland: “Domestic violent extremists pose an elevated threat in 2021, and in the FBI’s view, the top domestic violent extremist threat we face comes from racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists, specifically those who advocate for the superiority of the white race.”

• Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas: “Domestic violent extremism poses the most lethal and persistent terrorism-related threat to our country today.”

• White House Briefing Room press release: “The two most lethal elements of today’s domestic terrorism threat are (1) racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists who advocate for the superiority of the white race and (2) anti-government or anti-authority violent extremists, such as militia violent extremists.”

The Emmett Till Antilynching Act is a “mountain-out-of-a-mole-hill on par with the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ hysteria,” the analysis noted. “Though, this one may have far greater consequences down the road as texts, emails, social media posts, and speech are monitored and analyzed by our benevolent three-letter agencies so that they may establish the intent of our discourse.”

