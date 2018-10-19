Critic renews attack on Vatican for refusing to admit scandal’s name: ‘Homosexuality’

by WorldTribune Staff, October 19, 2018

The Vatican continues to refuse to acknowledge that the “scourge of homosexuality” in the priesthood is largely responsible for the Catholic Church’s sex abuse scandal, Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano said.

“This is a crisis due to the scourge of homosexuality, in its agents, in its motives, in its resistance to reform,” Vigano wrote in a public letter published on the blog of Italian journalist Marco Tosatti on Oct. 19.

“It is no exaggeration to say that homosexuality has become a plague in the clergy, and it can only be eradicated with spiritual weapons.”

Vigano said he was shocked that the Vatican continues to deny the “principal cause of so many sexual abuses: homosexuality. It’s hypocrisy to refuse to admit that this scourge is due to a grave crisis in the spiritual life of clergy, and to not take measures to remedy it.”

He has accused Pope Francis of effectively rehabilitating Cardinal Theodore McCarrick from restrictions imposed during Pope Benedict XVI’s papacy because of allegations McCarrick pressured seminarians to sleep with him, the Daily Mail reported on Oct. 19.

Vigano has called for Francis to resign over the McCarrick scandal, generating worldwide headlines and a growing crisis within the church.

Francis responded to the McCarrick allegations by removing him as a cardinal over an allegation he molested a minor, and by ordering a Vatican investigation into its archives to determine how McCarrick rose through the ranks despite allegations he also molested adults.

Pre-empting the outcome, Cardinal Marc Oullet, who heads the Vatican’s bishops’ office, said in an Oct. 4 letter that he had gone through his archives and found no evidence of any formal canonical sanctions signed by any pope.

Vigano accurately noted that Ouellet actually confirmed the core of his allegations: that McCarrick was placed under some form of restriction – not necessarily formal sanctions – because of alleged sexual misconduct, the Daily Mail’s report noted.

