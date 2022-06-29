Credibility of Jan. 6 committee implodes as ‘star witness’ testimony is debunked

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, June 29, 2022

It was the stuff movie scripts are made of. Amid the chaos of Jan. 6, 2021, an enraged President Donald Trump “lunges” at Secret Service agents and attempts to grab the wheel of the presidential limo.

That is what Cassidy Hutchinson, the star witness at Tuesday’s Democrat show trial, also known as the Select Committee on Jan. 6, testified to. The panel of anti-Trump Democrats and RINOs ate it up.

Although it was plainly stated that Hutchinson was relaying information on an incident that she heard from someone else and had not personally witnessed, the legacy media fell in love with their new get-Trump heroine.

Hero, hearsay, no difference to what Trump regularly refers to as the Unselect Committee and Fake News.

Trump: “The New York Times and Washington Post failed to even mention that today’s Unselect witness lost all credibility when she got caught in a ridiculous lie. Our Country has lost all confidence in the media and our elections. Sad!”

Bobby Engel, the lead Secret Service agent in charge of Trump’s security detail on Jan. 6, has said he would, under oath, contradict Hutchinson’s testimony.

Hutchinson testified that former Trump literally tried to commandeer the presidential limo and became borderline violent when Engel tried to stop him. Hutchinson said she learned of the story from Tony Ornato, the then-White House deputy chief of staff.

Hours later, Peter Alexander of NBC News said that a source close to the Secret Service indicated that agent Engel will testify “under oath that neither man was assaulted and that Mr. Trump never lunged for the steering wheel.”

Larry Ward, executive director of FreePressers.com and president of Political Media, Inc., noted: “It didn’t take even 3-4 hours for yesterday’s ‘Suprise Witness’ to be exposed as a fraud and liar. The Joke Committee is investigating a fairy tale, complete with ooohs and ahhhs and gasps for dramatic effect.

“They’ve got the applause sign at the ready and recruited the same audience from The Price Is Right for reaction cut with 70s sitcom canned responses.”

When it was noted that Hutchinson’s testimony was second hand, things she heard but did not witness, Ward said: “It’s called hearsay and it’s not admissible for a reason. But who is going to object? There is no defense? Kangaroo Court.”

In what Ward said was another laughable moment from Tuesday’s hearing, Hutchinson says: “I remember Pat saying something to the effect of, ‘Mark, we need to do something more. They’re literally calling for the vice president to be f-ing hung.’ And Mark had responded something to the effect of, ‘You heard him Pat, he thinks Mike deserves it. He doesn’t think they’re doing anything wrong.”

Ward said: “This is what the Jan 6th has on Trump. HAHAHAHAHA – No Really HAHAAHAHA breathe – AHAHHAHAHAHAHHAHAHA. First assuming ‘he’ is Trump, is at best hearsay, inadmissible in court. Second SO WHAT? Did he say Mike Pence should be hung? or Did he say Mike Pence deserves the crowd’s scorn? Either way what is the crime … He said something mean about Pence?!?!?!?!?!?”

Another apparent whopper from Tuesday’s hearing came when Rep. Liz Cheney displayed a handwritten note which Hutchinson testified she wrote after Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows handed her a note card and pen to take his dictation.

Sources familiar with the matter said that Trump White House lawyer Eric Herschmann had previously told the committee that he had written the note.

“The handwritten note that Cassidy Hutchinson testified was written by her was in fact written by Eric Herschmann on January 6, 2021,” a spokesperson for Herschmann told ABC News Tuesday evening. “All sources with direct knowledge and law enforcement have and will confirm that it was written by Mr. Herschmann.”

Hutchinson, testifying about the note, said, “That’s a note that I wrote at the direction of the chief of staff on Jan. 6, likely around 3 o’clock.”

“And it’s written on the chief of staff note card, but that’s your handwriting, Ms. Hutchinson?” Cheney asked.

“That’s my handwriting,” Hutchinson replied.

Anyone that has ever worked with Eric Herschmann knows that the handwriting on that note is his. Cassidy lied through her teeth and Liz Cheney knew she was lying. Trump White House attorney disputes Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony about handwritten note https://t.co/Jct1dDsN2W — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) June 29, 2022

But, wait, did they release the tape of Trump commandeering the limo?

About . . . . Intelligence . . . . Membership