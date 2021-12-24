Court’s ruling allows for inspection of Dominion voting machines in Fulton County, Pennsylvania

by WorldTribune Staff, December 24, 2021

The Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania has ruled that the state must send its Dominion voting machines from Fulton County to the state Senate for inspection on Jan. 10.

The court ruled in favor of the Amistad Project and Fulton County, which sought to have the Dominion Voting Systems machines used in the 2020 election inspected.

“The court recognized that it was improper to demand that the county – which owns the machines, and has the responsibility of running the election along with the legislature – can’t determine whether the machines worked properly,” said Phill Kline, director of The Amistad Project said in a press release. “As the judge noted, there’s no justification for preventing the county from looking at their own machines.”

Pennsylvania Attorney General Joshua David Shapiro and acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid, both Democrats, had sued to prevent the inspection.

“Executive branch officials were trying to stop the inspection altogether, but the judge did not grant their emergency motion to stop the inspection,” said Amistad Project attorney Tom King. “They did not go to court seeking a delay; they sought to stop it, and they lost.”

