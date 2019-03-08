Coulter: Media turn story of Democratic pedophile into a ‘Trump scandal’

by WorldTribune Staff, March 8, 2019

Why the sudden interest by the corporate media in the case of Jeffrey Epstein, the pedophile and major Democratic Party donor?

“The very news outlets that spiked any news about this case for the past 13 years are suddenly hot on the trail of Jeffrey Epstein. Why the newfound sense of decency?” columnist Ann Coulter wrote on March 6.

The answer, Coulter wrote, “is: Because they found a Trump connection. There’s a 2002 quote from Donald Trump saying nice things about Epstein and photographic proof that Epstein was one of the hundreds of thousands of people who have been to Mar-a-Lago. (There are rumors he has also been to the Grand Canyon and the Empire State Building.)”

In 2008, Epstein reached a non-prosecution deal in which he ended up spending just 13 months in the county jail in a sexual abuse investigation that involved at least 40 teenage girls. He could have received life in prison.

Coulter noted that Epstein had given more than $145,000 to Democratic candidates and causes, including Bill Clinton, John Kerry, Hillary Clinton and Chuck Schumer. Bill Clinton was a frequent guest on Epstein’s private plane, dubbed the “Lolita Express.”

Related — Unreported: 1,500 pedophile arrests made nationally since Trump took office, Feb. 26, 2017

So, why is the media suddenly interested in Epstein’s story?

“This is how the modern American media work: I’ll tell the same story that we’ve been frantically suppressing for a decade, connect it to Trump – and win a Pulitzer Prize!” Coulter wrote.

A few weeks ago, MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell described Epstein in a single segment:

“… a friend of Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein …

“… child sex trafficker and child rapist and friend of Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein …

“… a billionaire friend of Donald Trump’s …”

Coulter noted that “Epstein was a ‘friend’ of Donald Trump’s the same way he is a ‘friend’ of Pinch Sulzberger by virtue of reading The New York Times. He’s been to Trump’s club. (That is, until Trump barred him for propositioning the underage daughter of a member.)”

But, Coulter added, “pay no attention to Jeffrey Epstein and his roster of Democratic enablers – this is a Trump scandal!

“It seems that the U.S. attorney who oversaw the federal prosecution, Alex Acosta, is currently Trump’s Labor secretary. Trump didn’t know Acosta’s name during the Epstein prosecution, but liberals think they’ve unraveled Trump’s decade-long scheme to reward Acosta for being lenient on Epstein – aka ‘friend of Donald Trump’s.’ ”

Check Out Geostrategy-Direct __________ Jump Start the U.S. Media

Share This Post! Want to help out the Free Press in America? If you enjoyed this article we'd really appreciate a quick share. Every share makes a big difference and helps us focus on what we do the best: The news! Thanks from World Tribune Editors and Correspondents!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments