Coronavirus as ‘disease of globalization’ inflicting elites on the less fortunate

by WorldTribune Staff, March 30, 2020

Coronavirus traces its origins to the “vectors of globalization,” a Yale University historian said.

The Wuhan coronavirus pandemic is threatening the globalist worldview of free movement of people and free trade, Frank Snowden said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal

The virus, Snowden said, “is emphatically a disease of globalization.”

“Respiratory viruses tend to be socially indiscriminate in whom they infect,” Snowden said. “Yet because of its origins in the vectors of globalization, the coronavirus appears to have affected the elite in a high-profile way. From Tom Hanks to Boris Johnson, people who travel frequently or are in touch with travelers have been among the first to get infected.”

Thousands in some of America’s rich and upper-middle-class neighborhoods have been infected, which reportedly has driven class warfare in regions like the Hamptons in New York. Some of the wealthiest, most liberal celebrities own property in the Hamptons.

A report by Maureen Callahan for the New York Post chronicles how the working class staff of the Hamptons’ elite are turning on them as those infected disregard rules and Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines:

“There’s not a vegetable to be found in this town right now,” says one resident of Springs, a working-class pocket of East Hampton. “It’s these elitist people who think they don’t have to follow the rules. It’s not just the drastic food shortage out here. Every aspect of life, most crucially medical care, is under strain from the sudden influx of rich Manhattanites panic-fleeing … — and in some cases, knowingly bringing coronavirus.”

“We’re at the end of Long Island, the tip, and waves of people are bringing this s–t,” says lifelong Montauker James Katsipis. “We should blow up the bridges. Don’t let them in.”

Snowden — a pandemic historian who in 2006 published a book about Italy’s eradication of malaria — said the virus is threatening “the economic and political sinews of globalization, and causing them to unravel to a certain degree,” Snowden said. It is striking hardest in cities that are “densely populated and linked by rapid air travel, by movements of tourists, of refugees, all kinds of business people, all kinds of interlocking networks.”

Globalization, Snowden noted, has driven the coronavirus to majorly impact the wealthiest of Americans.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us: