Conservative commentators: Joe Biden ‘is coming for our guns’

by WorldTribune Staff, June 3, 2022

In a Thursday speech on gun-control, Joe Biden insisted: “I want to be very clear – this is not about taking away anyone’s guns. It is not about vilifying gun owners.”

Conservative commentators said Biden’s speech, in which he called for banning “assault weapons and high capacity magazines” and ending gun manufacturers’ immunity from liability, was indeed about taking away Americans’ guns and eviscerating the Second Amendment.

Biden added that the country also needs to “strengthen background checks” and “enact safe storage and red flag laws.”

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk tweeted: “The lines were just drawn from The White House. Biden is coming for our guns. Time to get to work. [Good] luck, Joe.”

Tennessee congressional candidate Robby Starbuck tweeted: “Everything Joe Biden proposed today is a threat to the 2nd Amendment but the worst is repealing gun manufacturers’ immunity from liability. If they end up liable for every criminal who misuses a gun, they’ll go bankrupt and there won’t be ANY guns for sale. It’s a total gun ban.”

Conservative writer Carmine Sabia claimed Biden’s speech made it clear his administration is coming for Americans’ guns: “If you did not comprehend Joe Biden’s speech tonight yes they are coming for your guns. All of them. Allowing people to sue the gun manufacturers would end gun rights in the United States without having to change the Second Amendment.”

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted: “Joe Biden wants to ban ‘assault weapons’ and ‘high capacity magazines’ yet Democrats refuse to prosecute violent crimes in Democrat cities all over the country, and refuse to protect your children at school with armed security. Same Democrats are protected by armed guards daily.”

Conservative writer Kyle Becker tweeted: “ENOUGH with this bogus press conference, Biden. Your creepy whispering & yelling about statistical outliers won’t change the facts about gun violence. There are 150 million law-abiding gun owners in the US. The worst gun crime is in Democrat-run cities with gun control. ENOUGH.”

Mollie Hemingway, editor-in-chief of The Federalist, said Thursday on Fox News’s “Jesse Watters Primetime” that Biden‘s speech on Thursday was “an impeachable offense.”

Hemingway said: “He showed this was, for him, a partisan political approach. ‘Do Something’ is not a serious policy, but the actual policies that he listed are extremely troubling. I think it’s comforting for simple-minded people to think that restricting the natural right to keep and bear arms would solve all of our problems, that destroying the Constitution would solve our problems.”

She continued: “That is not true, and we have a Natural Right of self-defense to guard against tyranny in the Second Amendment. This is something that makes us American. And Joe Biden showed that he does not respect the Constitution. He does not support this Natural Right. That really is an impeachable offense to talk this way against something so foundational to the country.”

Hemingway added: “But it was also just really divisive and unhelpful for him. And I think, you know, he helped people see what really is at play here. Very little of what he is talking about would actually prevent some of these horrible mass shootings. He kind of gave away the game when earlier this weekend, he talked about getting rid of, making it illegal to have handguns. This is a really extreme agenda. And he is misguided if he thinks this is going to be a political winner for him. I know they are desperate. But this is not going to sell well in this country.”

The gun control package proposed by House Democrats identifies “high-capacity” magazines as holding 10 rounds or more.

House Democrats on Thursday proposed limiting ammunition clips to 10 rounds as part of the gun-control package the House Judiciary Committee was marking up during an emergency meeting.

The original version of the limit on high-capacity magazines did not outlaw existing magazines that hold more than 10 rounds, giving them “grandfather” status.

Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, co-chair of the Second Amendment Caucus, confirmed the limit would be set for both semi-automatic handguns and semi-automatic rifles.

“That’s not even a high-capacity magazine. That’s like an average capacity magazine,” said Massie. He said the magazine capacity limit proposed by Democrats would essentially ban some of the most common handguns in circulation today

Gun Owners of America said the “limit endangers the lives of good people. There are countless examples where law-abiding gun owners needed more ammo than 10 rounds to shoot back against multiple home invaders. Not to mention the fact that it would be an unconstitutional infringement.”

The gun-control legislation is expected to pass the Democrat-run House but die in the Senate.

Meanwhile, in an op-ed for The Federalist, Tristan Justice noted that if Joe Biden actually cared about gun laws “Hunter Biden would already be in jail.”

Joe Biden “doesn’t have room to speak on gun control until his son faces, at minimum, a substantive criminal investigation into his answers on a background check when purchasing a firearm in 2018,” Justice wrote.

When asked by the Firearms Transaction Record (Form 4473) whether he is an “unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance,” Hunter Biden answered, “no.”

Lying on a Form 4473 to purchase a firearm is a felony offense that can carry up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

“Before Biden goes on lecturing Americans about responsible gun ownership and threatening to regulate ownership out of existence, some self-reflection is warranted,” Justice wrote.

About . . . . Intelligence . . . . Membership