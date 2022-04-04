Connecticut school nurse fired after revealing young students were secretly given puberty blockers

by WorldTribune Staff, April 4, 2022

A school nurse in Connecticut who revealed that “gender confused” pre-teen students were being given puberty blockers and that it was hidden from their parents has been fired after she was accused of being “transphobic.”

Kathleen Cataford was suspended and later fired by the Hartford School District after she wrote in a Facebook post that an 11-year-old at the school where she worked was on puberty blockers.

“Investigate the school system curriculum…CT is a very socially liberal, gender confused state,” the school nurse wrote in a Facebook group. “As a public school nurse, I have an 11yo female student on puberty blockers and a dozen identifying as non-binary, all but two keeping this as a secret from their parents with the help of teachers, SSW [social workers] and school administration. Teachers and SSW are spending 37.5 hours a week influencing our children, not necessarily teaching our children what YOU think is being taught.”

Cataford also said that Hartford students were being introduced to transgender content as early as Kindergarten.

Hartford Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez issued a statement condemning Cataford’s remarks:

“Hartford Public Schools strives to provide an inclusive environment where all students feel seen, valued, respected, and heard,” the statement read. “We as a school district are responsible for the health, well-being, social and emotional development, and safety of ALL of the children entrusted to our care.”

